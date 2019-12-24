Horoscope Today, December 24, 2019: Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Libra, other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, December 24, 2019: Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Libra, other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, December 24, 2019: Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Libra, other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

It is pleasant to find not one, not two but three planets, totally and beneficially aligned with your sign. My prognostication for personal affairs can therefore only be good. But to help yourself, may I urge you to sail through life with a smile?

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The continuing relationship between Venus, planet of love, and Jupiter, ruler of expansion, should lift your morale and expand your romantic horizons. Please remember that you may feel as sentimental about places as about people, and a nostalgic journey could be just the thing to restore your morale.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are in an extremely strong position to air your grievances – as long as you are diplomatic. What’s more, you can also do something about them. Other people may object but, if they’re honest with themselves, they’ll realise the truth about the situation. And not before time, you might think!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is hardly a convenient time in many respects, but then you’re used to juggling different arrangements and contradictory pressures. The trouble is that you could run up large bills without noticing. So, keep an eye on potential social costs.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You may keep your attention on long-term ambitions, but vary your strategy. Perhaps you can forget about making the grade for a while and concentrate on offering other people a helping hand. Your future is assured, but theirs is not. Realise that, while partners’ difficulties may seem small to you, to them they will soon seem insuperable.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Extroverted, outgoing influences combine in equal measure with introverted, inward-looking ones. Perhaps this means that you’ll take control in secret. It could also mean that this is an ideal day for spiritual reflection – or just for spending time by yourself.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Your social stars are supreme, encompassing the entire range of human contacts under their beneficial glow, from casual meetings with strangers to passionate encounters of the most intimate kind. Why not let your barriers down and enjoy yourself?

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Make an early start and set your sights high, as high, in fact, as you possibly can. If professional schemes are afoot, today’s prospects are as near perfect as you can expect this week. It’s important to cultivate friendly relationships, even with rivals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

You should be able to move one step closer to your aims at home, which means that you should now level with loved ones and explain your intentions. Rather than try and fill in all the facts, give people a general picture, and let them share your vision of a better future.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You should find it much easier to improve any ties which have held you back at work. You could also find that there are just not enough hours in the day! Over-commit yourself if necessary: take on more than you can cope with now and you’ll learn a million vital lessons for the future!

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

You will need all the charm you can muster if you are to save yourself from a financial hole, or maximise the impact of a brilliant bargain. I don’t need to remind you that it’s appearances that count when you’re deciding between different people – and when they’re judging you.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Bearing in mind that the truth is relative, and means different things to different people, you must decide how much of what you know to give away. I suspect that there is little harm in dispensing the facts, but I should imagine you’ll be far more cagey with your feelings.

