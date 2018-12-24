Horoscope Today, December 24, 2018: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

It’s time to stand up for India’s ancient contribution to science and astronomy. It was India which invented the number zero, and Indian philosophy which created the concept of recognizing that ‘nothing is something’! It’s thanks to India that the international symbol for zero is a circle, because the sages of the past realized that the sky is circular.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

An enthusiastic start to the week could find you making rash commitments or promises in the financial department. However, what is truly important this week is work, and ambitious Ariens should get ready for a most important professional turning-point.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon begins the week in a supportive position, a symbolic indication that you hold the advantage. This is undoubtedly a very useful moment, one in which your main task should be to rearrange family and domestic routines to suit you, rather than other people.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

On a day when so many people will be tempted to blurt things out uncontrollably, you seem quite uncharacteristically prepared to keep certain information close to your chest. Save the best for tomorrow! By the way, I should mention that even though this is a time for decisions, you don’t have to make up your mind today.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

By far and away the most important factor in your chart at the moment is Mars’ slightly uncertain motion. This celestial activity is due to present you with different alternatives and might even take you back to the past, offering a valuable chance to remedy old mistakes.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may spare a little time at least for your more ambitious activities. Professional Leos will have their hands full at work but, for those of you with more time, it is the moment to take a special interest one stage further. Employers and people in authority should respect your creative skills.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Consider yourself fortunate to be born under a sign whose qualities include common sense. This is a commodity which will be greatly lacking this week in the world as a whole, and you are well placed to avoid the pitfalls eagerly awaiting your fellow humans!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Generous Jupiter is making its way through a challenging region of your chart for a little while longer, but there comes a time when this planet’s sense of infinite possibilities must be galvanised. Such a time is now, so don’t hold yourself back, no matter whether your forte is love, work or making money.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The week opens with a challenge, a sympathetic one it has to be said, from the Moon to your sign, a certain indication that you will have to deal with a little criticism from partners. And a good thing too! After all, where would you be if nobody had ever told you where you were going wrong?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s a perfect Monday-ish sort of a start to the week in that you seem prepared to cope with all those mundane, tedious, routine chores. However, behind the scenes lurks the potential for disruption later on! Mind you, perhaps you will welcome the chance to change your mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Everything you do today should be in essence a preparation for the next few weeks of dramatic lunar alignments. You may be tempted to take grand initiatives, and could well be a mite too optimistic about the outcome. Still, it will pay to experiment a little.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Get the week off to an efficient start by dealing with home and family questions. Be as practical as possible, and watch out for a brief spat of emotional trouble around late afternoon: do your best to allay relatives’ suspicions or fears!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There are so many intriguing planetary alignments this week that it’s difficult to focus on the very soothing and pleasant tendencies deriving from affectionate Venus. Do remember that you’re at your most thin-skinned, so don’t take offence too often this week.