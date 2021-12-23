Horoscope Today, December 23, 2021: Aquarius, Leo, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You may have every right to be pleased with your prowess at work. However, over the next few weeks you will have to face up to a number of hard choices which will affect your personal life and colour the way other people see you. An emotional adventure will be well worth it, though.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Is there some way in which you can rearrange your work to reflect your creative aspirations? Certainly there are many intriguing ideas afoot, all of which could form the basis of an interesting experiment. Yet the results will not be clear for another two months at least.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You can ignore family pressures or domestic irritations no longer. Today’s intense lunar angles will compel you to deal with all long-delayed questions coming to the fore. Don’t expect instant agreement or approval. But, then, you are growing used to waiting.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Important discussions may be more difficult than you anticipate. The simple reason is that everybody seems to place such unrealistic hopes on the outcome. Stick to your guns for now, and keep a close eye on the reactions of people you live with.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Financial news may not be pleasing, but the net result could be positive if it enables you to reorganise your affairs. There are some commitments which cannot be changed, but you still have some room for movement. And that, at least, has to be the best news.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Today’s planetary aspects will offer you a shot in the arm, shaking you out of any complacent corners or ruts you’ve been hiding in. Don’t expect dramatic events just yet, you may have to wait a few more days before the lie of the land is clear.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Something may happen to worry or upset you. Perhaps you will feel that other people are blaming you unfairly for things you haven’t done. However, such concerns are illusions which will be dispelled when the facts are known. But that won’t be until next week.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You’ll enjoy social activities all the more if you are ready for anything, and happy to join in without worrying about the consequences. Don’t be hung up on excessively conventional standards of behaviour. After all, you really don’t have to be the same as everyone else.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

It is professional rather than private affairs which are the focus of your concern today. The last thing you want to do is get involved in a quite unnecessary public slanging match, so watch your step, and give partners time to catch up with your desires.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

The planets are on your case so to speak. The cosmos is expecting you to do your duty by combining self-interest with your higher principles. Quite apart from such lofty questions, you are still experiencing powerful travel stars. Sometimes you just have to pack and get going.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Check out new investment opportunities, and don’t be unduly concerned if a previous course of action now appears to be distinctly unpromising or unprofitable. Act fast but keep your options open, for although your planets are concealing their intentions at the moment, you don’t have long to wait.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

There’s a burst of turbulence in the cosmic atmosphere today, so expect stormy weather emotionally. Even if you keep your cool, partners are determined to pick a fight or provoke you somehow. And what you have to do now is keep very calm and never rise to the bait.