Horoscope Today December 22, 2020: Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

THE DAY TODAY

We recently experienced a powerful Mars-Pluto alignment. That means that many new babies could be profoundly passionate. I don’t mean that they’ll always be falling in love (they might), but that (I hope) they will always be striving for a better world, a planet of peace and justice. The trouble is, they won’t be very practical – and will usually need help!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

This could be quite an emotional day, with an emphasis on domestic security as the question of the moment. Over the next forty-eight hours you will once again be asserting your independence, but there could be many mixed messages, and a high chance of misunderstandings.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Good communication is absolutely essential if you are to make a success of both personal and professional plans today. It’s a fantastic day for anyone attending interviews or making important proposals, just as long as you are prepared for the unexpected!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may pay more attention to financial affairs, but should be aware that money has certain psychological and symbolic connections. It may well be that if you should be tempted to go on a spending spree, it’s because something is not going so well in the rest of your life.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon is in an extremely strong position today, and that’s good for you. However, it has to be said that there’s a chance of confusion, muddle and mistakes, even though it may be tempered by bursts of supreme romantic inspiration. Just steer clear of awkward commitments, or any initiatives which could back-fire.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It could do you a power of good to keep yourself to yourself for a couple of days. If other people are trying to force you into a premature decision, feel free to delay and prevaricate for as long as you can. If you do make snap decisions, you could be letting other people in for trouble a little way down the line, so take sensible precautions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you’re taking time off for lunch, you’re making the right move. It just so happens that the most unpredictable planetary alignments of the day urge you to pamper yourself, if only to avoid the perils of tension and stress. You should also leave yourself open to unexpected developments.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It will pay to take work seriously, but it could be love, or social engagements, which are most on your mind. Although there may have to be some changes, this definitely seems to be a good period for a reunion. Rather than sitting around waiting for the phone to ring, you can take the lead and get in touch.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may consider reviving professional plans which have been ignored or left on the back burner. In fact, this is about the best thing you can do at the moment. If you’re not currently at work, you should find any way you can to gain respect in the community.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Financial plans should proceed satisfactorily, although domestic costs could increase before long. If there is to be an extravagant outburst, then you’ll need to take care and keep an eye on changing prices. Actually, though, emotional risks are as likely as monetary ones!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’ll have to listen to partners very intently indeed, even though they may sometimes say completely the opposite from what they mean! Don’t feel bound to commitments which have outlived their purpose. There is little to be gained by hanging on to the past at the expense of the present.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It should be business as normal today – or so you might imagine. There is a much greater than average chance that you will be forced to consider completely new factors, especially at work. But, as soon as you think you’ve found the answer, the questions change!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Take your pleasures where you find them. There is much to be said for taking some time off, or, if you absolutely must work, for trying to be as inventive, innovative and creative as possible. You can’t be pinned down today, but that’s just so typical!

