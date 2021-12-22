Horoscope Today, December 22, 2021: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Make the most of friendly business planets, and cash in on current goodwill. You must believe that new opportunities are on the way and should act now to broaden your social contacts and encourage new connections. Only when partners are in agreement will you be free to act.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

As long as Venus is well-placed, you may expect plenty of action and enjoyable group activities. However, your social life will tend to focus on work. Perhaps there’ll be a new colleague appearing on the scene. At the very least, friendly contacts could soon ease the way into a new job.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Some happy surprises could affect money matters or home affairs. This looks like the time to stabilise and formalise domestic arrangements which until now may have been left up in the air. You might have to step back from an emotional encounter if the heat is just too much to bear.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The whole mood of the day encourages formal settings, traditional behaviour and conservative values, so do try to fit in. It may even be fun to enter into the fantasy of living in a past age. Over the next few months, you’ll be growing ever more nostalgic for the past.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your home and working life are well starred, but you must be aware of an approaching financial crisis. Get your affairs in order and act now if there are any outstanding bills to pay or loans to call in. And if partners object, make them see that there’s no choice.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The tension is now building up, as it does once or twice a month when the planets form certain intriguing patterns. You are now reaching a moment of decision and will at last be forced to get off the fence. And that, I should think, is no bad thing at all!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may feel reasonably justified in expecting a response to a recent interview or at the very least an answer to an important question. However, planetary activity over the coming days is due to muddy the waters even further. Plus, you should be able to start dealing with real, underlying problems.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Any changes that you are anxious to put into effect may involve more people than you at first thought. This is why you must grit your teeth and discuss even your personal plans with friends and acquaintances. On the other hand, when partners are so reluctant, do you really need their support?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It is at the most trivial level that your grand plans are capable of coming unstuck. So, issues of principle are all very well, but you would be advised to focus on routine and mundane details. Plus, there’ll be time enough for flights of fancy next month!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Restless conditions may make it difficult to settle down, so it may be better to get around and explore fresh possibilities. Is there a legal complication to resolve? If so, get on to it without delay. Even though you have strong opinions, by the way, that doesn’t mean that you’re right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Long-standing money problems may be coming home to roost. Yet rather than feel sorry for yourself, or dwell on what might have been, adopt an attitude of business as usual and compensate for any losses. You are well on the way to a surprise success.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Whether your concerns are professional or strictly private do not expect life to run smoothly today. Even if you do your best, someone else is bound to come along and stir things up, defeating all your efforts to restore peace and harmony – but only until you recover your composure!