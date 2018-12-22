Horoscope Today, December 22, 2018: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

I’m rather keen on today’s down-to-earth Moon. It sends out a strong message that it’s best to look out for details and adopt a sound, practical approach in all matters – even when you’re having fun. In my opinion, a lingering Sun-Uranus aspect is still a warning that risks are best avoided.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Now you must go all out to impress other people with your financial verve and personal generosity. The sub-text today is written by the Sun, which is about to bring fresh light to a special relationship. I hope very much that you like what you see!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The fact that the perfect passionate alignment occurs tomorrow doesn’t detract from today’s splendid emotional prospects. Joy, happiness, nostalgia and sentiment vie with each other. Don’t be too sensitive, though. By hoping for the best, you will actually help the best to happen.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s a day of work for most of you. If regular employment is not on the agenda, go for a traditional day of practical and household chores. Also, take one or two sensible measures to boost your physical well-being. The point is that you want to do something worthwhile, and not feel as if you’ve wasted your time.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

I’d like to remind you that you’re now moving through a deeply prosperous phase, even though there are bound to be weekly and monthly fluctuations. That said, today’s stars are wonderful for all partnership affairs and friendly meetings – as I hope you’ll find.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon swoops over your horoscope, reminding you of the importance of harmonious and meaningful family connections, but don’t demand commitment from those who are not prepared to give it. The best influences are saved for domestic spending and investments.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are under the poetic sway of Mercury and Venus, that most charming of celestial combinations. If you want to convince anyone of your finer qualities and persuade them that you are in the right, now is the time. Family members should be especially susceptible to your charms.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Everything looks terribly favourable. Social and emotional developments augur well for the future and may be more significant than they seem at first sight. Shopping sprees are just the thing to lighten your mood. You’ll also be shuffling your opinions, causing a spot of confusion along the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you please one person who is important to you now, you are almost certain to offend another. If I were you, I’d avoid all controversial acts and potentially ambiguous statements for the next few weeks, and stick to tried and tested methods of getting your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Before very much longer has passed you may have had one or two little intuitions on the way your life is going and what you should do to improve things as you go along. Nurture your spirit and allow time for quiet, meditative thought, healing your inner hurts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

One special relationship is undergoing a process that is bound to strengthen it in the long run. Even casual acquaintances may have more than you expect to offer in the emotional department. Combine maturity and stability with a child- like delight in the romantic potential that’s soon to come your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Many of you may be working hard this weekend. Those of you at home may be concerned about your, or a partner’s, professional prospects. Financial potential is exceptionally bright and social trends are good – as long as you let partners take first place from time to time!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your lunar alignments today are intense, emotional and sympathetic – and very enthusiastic. At the end of the day you will emerge stronger and happier in yourself. Foreign news should be arriving, and you might have a chance to heal a rift with a loved one.