Horoscope Today, December 21, 2018: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

I don’t often plug web sites, but I’d like to mention http://www.dark-skies.org. The campaign for dark skies protests against the excessive use of street lighting in cities which makes it impossible for so many urban folk to see the splendour of the stars. It’s well worth supporting. If you live in the country, well away from the nearest town, then I envy you.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Over-indulgence always offers a way out of tricky emotional problems. Some people may approve, some may not, but this is not the point. The only consideration now is whether it is the right time to face certain pressing personal issues. Only you can decide that.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Lunar alignments focus on work early on, but then begin to shift towards personal and social matters. If, by any chance, you can fix up a delayed engagement today, that would be as well. It looks very much as if you will be able to get the better of a rival, by the way.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may be a little tired and tense, but that is no surprise. Your energy should already be reviving, and within about five or six days you should feel a whole lot better. There’s only a few more days to wait for a promised invitation, so please be patient!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Everything should now have come to the boil, both at home and at work. With any luck you will now be able to see your way forward much more clearly – and you will soon be in a position to deal wonderfully with all those little irritating, niggling developments.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Don’t fret over what looks like a setback. After all, liabilities have a pleasant way of turning out to be assets. If a loved one seems to have no time for you, be patient and wait for them to get over the current, tricky phase; if they need anything, they need your understanding.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Hidden tensions rise to the surface and may pop up in the most unlikely settings. As so often happens, money may be the catalyst for a frank exchange of views, but I doubt if you’ll fully understand how you got where you are. If you really can’t work out what a partner is up to, perhaps you should leave them to it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Although there are many awkward factors to deal with, something in the sky is indicating that the answer lies within, rather than without. In other words, a change of attitude or opinion may do the trick. But, in the long run, you also have to put your plans into effect – nobody else will.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

I know you have misgivings about the long-term future, but you should be able to appreciate certain short-term benefits. The Moon will enter a new position very soon, endowing you with greater emotional strength, indicating a renewed determination to succeed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

What’s most important now seems to be the link between you and a whole range of other people. From out of your current social network will emerge the saviours of the future, so be nice to people in the knowledge you’ll have need of them soon – very soon indeed!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

As life is starting to go right in one area, you may be let down in another. This is a result of the mysterious magic wrought by that magnificent trio of cosmic giants, Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune. That’s a combination which really gets your imagination going!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It will be difficult to convince you that some kind of a temporary break or separation is for the best. Yet you must eventually see that if one connection comes to an end, another will arise. Partners have the edge today, so you may have to graciously take second place.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There are still likely to be some areas of disagreement or discontent both at home and at work. If by any chance you can bring about a reconciliation in one special and particular relationship, do so now. You might also be called upon to take the lead in a creative enterprise, so be prepared!