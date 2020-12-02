Horoscope Today December 2, 2020: Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You will do extremely well if you make improvements in partnerships your goal now and over the next seven days. Your plans will be all the more successful if you are careful to involve others from the outset. Also, if you let associates into a secret, you’ll probably get some very good advice indeed.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Don’t be deceived by what may be a relatively quiet start to the day. Mercury in an awkward aspect with Mars will keep you on the go, especially at work. If you are prepared for friction in purely routine affairs, you’ll be able to turn it to positive advantage.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It seems likely that tempers may fray, and one cause of irritation – as far as you are concerned – could be money. As the days pass the pressures on you to deal with urgent problems will increase, so beware of complacency. If you let things slide, others will step in and take control.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Financial pressures should take your attention, even though what is on the agenda may be no more than the need to deal with ordinary family and domestic spending. It’s just a question of getting everything settled as soon as you can. Just concentrate on one thing at a time – that’s all it takes!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You still seem to be in control, even though it will frequently feel as if you’re being driven by your emotions. The secret is to realise that what you feel about other people is very much more to do with you than with them. That’s an interesting thought, and could change your entire view about what you’ve been doing with your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

After all the emotional stress of recent times, you might now be expecting the roof to cave in. However, as long as you take the initiative at home, partners will be quite happy to let you run things your way. Mind you, do you really want to take charge? You’ll soon find out!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re a diplomat, and your habit of keeping unpleasant facts to yourself is often a help. But, right now, with Mercury aligned with your sign, it may be a hindrance if there is information which other people are waiting to hear. You

just have to find the right words.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

For the third day in succession your personal ambitions should take first place. Other people cannot reasonably expect you to settle for second best, although by the end of the week conditions will have changed to the point where compromise is acceptable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

According to your solar chart family relationships have been taken for granted too often. It is time you got on with home improvements because if you don’t, nobody else will. If parents or older relations wish to force the pace, let them. And if younger people don’t like it, you’ll have to put them straight.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There could be a change of scene very soon, perhaps causing you to abandon your normal schedule. Ideas and suggestions that are put to you by friends will be well worth pursuing in the short term, even if you feel that they’re probably not right for you in the long run.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are used to mysteries but, with any luck, an outstanding question will be cleared up before long. If you’ve been pressing ahead with plans in secret, now is the time to reveal all, before others find out for themselves. Make sure you get your story in first.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It is time to reveal your deepest secrets, although you must be sure that those you confide in are worthy of your trust. It is essential that you don’t put material issues, like money, ahead of your feelings. If you do, you will end up going against everything you believe in.

