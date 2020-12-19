Horoscope Today, December 19, 2020: Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today December 19, 2020: Check your astrological prediction here.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your top stars place the emphasis fairly and squarely on co-operation, and there is nothing you can do about it! You may as well accept that help is required if you are to achieve your aims – and be ready to extend your support to others, whatever they’re up to.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your best bet at the moment is to distance yourself from all those individuals who cannot face up to harsh realities, and to stick with people who are prepared to tackle life head-on. Also, you should recognise that in some senses your situation is easier than relations’ – and that they might be waiting for you to step in.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The chances are that before very much longer you will be called upon to take control of a personal situation. Just how this affects your relationships with people you live with is at present far from clear, but it’s possible that they might begin to respect you much more in the future.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s time for a fundamental change of approach. As long as you realise that you cannot have it all your own way there will be no problem. Only if you naively imagine that others exist to do your bidding will you run into the inevitable disappointment.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You have come up against your fair share of brick walls, and may feel entitled to ask just when other people are going to give up their opposition to your plans. The answer is not yet. The secret is to realise that their criticism is both very necessary and very helpful.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you quietly walk away from conflicts or disagreements, nobody will ever know exactly what your desires and hopes are. You must find the middle way between allowing yourself to be walked all over and getting involved in a futile battle. The answer might not be obvious at first, but you’ll soon figure it out.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Although you may believe that you are being kind, considerate and caring, you might, in fact, be looking after your own interests in the best way you know – by avoiding criticism. This strategy may come unstuck quite soon, so stay alert to changing emotional undercurrents.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Partners’ help will now prove invaluable. This goes for both intensely personal issues and long-term professional arrangements. Missing information will soon resurface, which should please you no end. Hopefully, you’ll be happy with what you hear!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There are bound to be moments when you have to bite your lip and say nothing. It could be said that you know too much for your own good, but you’ll soon find a way to deal with a current dilemma. If all works out for the best, then a partner might let you off the hook without your having to do anything.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’re formulating plans for the next few months, but if you are thinking of making a break in an established tie or relationship, think again. It may be that any move now would be premature, and that you would do best to wait for another two or three weeks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You have been devoting a fair amount of attention to developing certain long-term projects, and this is at it should be. The question now is whether the people you have in mind are the right ones, especially when it comes to your most intimate hopes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s a suitable day for dealing with business, totting up your gains and settling all debts. Your greatest gift now is your ability to see both sides of the picture, and sooner or later others will come to respect you for it. Your weakness, though, is your impatience.

