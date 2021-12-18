Horoscope Today, December 18, 2021: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Public and worldly events generally move in your direction, although you may be just a little too likely to over-react. A friend may have abandoned a joint arrangement in the last few days, but there’s no need to go over the top. You know from past experience that when your emotions get going it’s very hard to call a halt!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – Apr. 20)

Taurus is what is termed a fixed sign, and it’s this aspect of your astrological character which governs your reluctance to change. Yet, while you may wish your circumstances to remain the same, you must now make attempts to improve your inner self.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Someone seems to have cut you to the quick, but you can be pretty sharp yourself. Many of you will be in a mood to join battle as soon as you are provoked. The flash point may not come today, or even tomorrow, but you must remain on your guard.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Isn’t it about time you thought more clearly about what you want to do before you do it? Normally your intuition works just fine, but now that everyone else is being so opinionated, you might as well say your piece and insist that the facts are finally heard.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Enforced or unexpected changes on the home front should now be complete. Even if you’re still clearing up a mess caused by other people, the chances are that you won’t have to cope with any other major developments for a little while – at least not until next week!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Venus, planet of love, has begun to exert an entirely new influence over your sign, bringing its soothing influence to your emotional life. Don’t expect immediate results, but do anticipate an improvement in your mood within seven days – or even sooner.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Certain individuals have been trying to kick up a fuss, but the question you must answer is whether your long-term interests are served by joining in the general melee or maintaining a dignified silence. If you’re confident in your own gifts, and future, you can afford to keep quiet.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The situation at home still looks changeable, helped by the fact that you seem to be under less pressure. Just ensure that you do not say more than circumstances warrant. Keep on the right side of those whose support and approval is vital, if only for your own peace of mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Romantic prospects are reasonably favourable, but the time for fun and spontaneity seems to have temporarily receded. Security appears to be the overriding issue. You’ll judge others against some sensible and very individual standards of maturity and commonsense.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

To a certain extent your actions are governed by what other people expect. However, you have a choice. You need to think about what, exactly, is in your best interests. Should you listen to your own instincts or follow expert advice, even if it goes against the grain? There’s no need to hurry it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Planetary activity in and around delicate regions of your chart encourages you to express a completely different side of your character. You’ll begin to see that other people will be more impressed by your ability to get your life together rather than by your Aquarian tendency to strike poses.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Spending plans and shopping sprees should ideally be completed this morning, leaving you free to make the most of livelier conditions this afternoon. Don’t expect partners to be rational. You can appeal to their feelings as only a true Piscean can.