Horoscope Today, December 18, 2020: Leo, Virgo, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today December 18, 2020: Check your astrological prediction here.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your charms are many, but you could be very much more sensitive than usual and hence all too ready to fly off the handle. The best advice is therefore to be very cool when provoked, and always aim for the most responsible and mature course of action.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Venus, your planetary ruler, is now entering a relationship with Pluto, which is sure to raise your hopes and inflate your desires. The best advice is to work hard, check legal complications and exploit all overseas or long-distance contacts.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You seem to be in a state of uncertainty. If so, this is a thoroughly good thing, because it means you’re aware that change is in the air. It also reveals that there is more to come to light before you can take a firm decision. You must be patient!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A little caution now will help you achieve far greater things in the future. Don’t be dismayed by delays at work, for someone who has dropped out of the picture will shortly reappear. Incidentally, it’s about time that other people pulled their weight at home!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your plans will fall into place once Mercury, planet of communication, begins to influence the region of your chart connected to home and family. You’re about to realise something about someone close which should both surprise and reassure you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may well be feeling misguided and out of your depth, but you’re not alone. The only difference is that you have the humility to realise it. That’s by far the best basis from which to get on with the next stage of your personal ambitions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The best possible planetary aspects suggest that, if you want to convert rivals into allies and turn allies into close friends, there is nothing to stop you. Yet the problem with this period is your tendency to go over the top: you seem unable to restrain your emotional expectations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Discretion is the better part of valour, as they say. The advantage you now have over others is that you can choose when to stay silent and when to say your piece. Wait a few more weeks by all means. And if you want to keep your feelings secret, that’s your right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You should see to it that all debts are paid in full, including emotional ones. Other people should be in no doubt that their relations with you are subject to duties as well as rights. You might owe them a favour, but they might owe you much more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Venus, lady of love, is now striking the right chord. You’ll have to play a careful game for even while you allow your emotional hopes to be raised, you must keep your feet firmly on the ground. You have everything to play for at the moment, and little to lose!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Although the romantic situation is dominated by secrecy, everything else in your life now indicates that the time has come to enter into new agreements and generally broaden your horizons. But before you can tell other people how you feel, you have to be comfortable with your own desires.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are about to make a new financial commitment, one which will pay very little return, if any, but which will make you feel good. Just make sure that the people you’re about to support are worth it! If anyone has let you down in the past then you don’t want to be taken in a second time, do you?

