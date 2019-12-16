Horoscope Today, December 16, 2019: Aries, Leo, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Libra – check astrological prediction

check the astrological prediction for all zodiac signs check the astrological prediction for all zodiac signs

Horoscope Today: ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20) – You cannot help but ring the changes in the romantic arena. What you need in terms of affection, and who you want it from, will be different now from what it was this time last year. Remember that other people may not yet be ready to come up with the goods.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You should say what needs to be said now, while you still have time. This is not to say that if you leave it till the end of the week it will be too late, only that right now you don’t actually have to know what you’re talking about, which is rather convenient!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A snap decision may be vital if you are to take full advantage of prosperous financial possibilities. The relevant celestial influences overlap very briefly, so your sense of timing will have to be impeccable if you are to snap up a bargain. Stick to your high standards, though.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If charm is called for, don’t sit on the fence while life passes you by. Get out there now, smile sweetly, bat your eyelids and make sure that other people give in to your every whim. If there’s any one rule in astrology this week, it’s that the higher your hopes, the richer your achievements.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

It’s strange the way the planets gradually assemble for the great celestial performances of the year. Right now, Venus, planet of love, a major player on the cosmic stage, is about to intervene in your affairs in a big way. It could even bring a very interesting new person into your life.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Both personal and joint financial issues are relatively free from astrological pressures at the moment, at least as far as your solar chart is concerned. One reading of this situation is that you may reshape and redirect your investments, savings and income for the better.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

There are increasing signs of social stress. This is not a bad thing, I hasten to add, for the planets are perfectly placed to give that additional determination you need to get your own way. Or, do you really want to do your best for others? If so, get on with it!

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

It’s difficult to make precise delineations of your sign at the moment, because while most of you are still being wound up like a coiled spring, others are just about to explode. Exciting times indeed! All the stars ask is that you avoid unnecessary risks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

If you acknowledge that partners have the advantage, you will avoid the temptation to try and take over – and will steer clear of a minor humiliation. Far better to get on with your own personal affairs in the knowledge that, with the right degree of co-operation, this could be a marvellous time.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

If you have been storing your feelings up, please relax and tell someone exactly how you feel about them. I know you are naturally reserved, but you must understand that you are in danger of letting a golden opportunity slip by. Keep an eye open for passing offers.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

If new routines or methods are to be discussed, you may find that the personal situation becomes rather complicated. The problem probably lies with other people, who are constantly adjusting their opinions. But, then, it’s your responsibility to keep up, isn’t it?

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

In many ways this is an ideal day for reflection. You are going through quite a puritanical phase, though naturally in your own utterly unique manner. The point is that you feel a need to be true to your spiritual ideals. That’s not always easy, but at least you can try your best.

