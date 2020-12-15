Horoscope Today, December 15, 2020: Gemini, Leo, Virgo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, December 15, 2020: Taurus, Gemini, Capricorn, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Most of what planetary activity there is takes place in public-reaches of your solar chart, suggesting that your worldly ambitions should occupy first place. Private concerns may be put on the back burner, even if only temporarily. Hopefully friends and lovers will wait their turn!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You now have a chance to prove just how astute, sympathetic and self-protective you can be, although nobody should doubt just what you have had to go through to reach your current state of self-knowledge! Only your closest friends really understand how you feel.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Reassuring planetary aspects signify that you may procrastinate to your heart’s desire. In fact, there is nothing like putting things off until tomorrow to restore your belief that you are in control of your own life. Mind you, you can’t put the inevitable off forever!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The financial outlook is becoming brighter. The one thing you can be sure of is that planets aligned with your solar house of money are doing their best. Your long-term security is therefore not at issue, but if you’re tempted to take a risk you might want to leave it for a few days.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You should, by rights, fare better than most these days, for you are under a sort of infallible celestial protection. The important planetary aspects are setting up a pattern extending over two or three years, so their effects will not at first be obvious.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Sometimes you have to stand up, be counted and be true to your beliefs! Don’t become complacent or imagine that others will step in to save the day. Only if you rely on your own skills and talents can you be sure that you will win through and achieve your goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

At times like these, when planetary pressures are few, you should begin to notice Jupiter’s benevolent movements in your emotional life. Remember, though, that ‘good luck’ often has strange results. Today’s blessings might bring tomorrow’s problems, so leave nothing to chance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may have had to endure some sort of a break or separation. Don’t blame other people, and don’t blame yourself, either! Rather, try to see what underlying purpose may have been served. Even an unexpected rejection could pave the way for something much better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Although you still need to choose your words with care, you should insist on telling the truth as you see it. The crux of the matter is not what you say, but who you say it to: some people understand you, others do not. You might have to learn the difficult art of patience!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You must not be drawn into any further unnecessary arguments, especially if you have no personal emotional interest in the people with whom you disagree. It would be better to enjoy the little pleasures that are now coming your way, and leave thoughtless individuals to fend for themselves.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

At work it is all a question of least said, soonest mended. One thing you can rely on is that employers or colleagues will eventually return to the same question, like some sort of broken record. Why don’t you try and lead everyone into the future?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your romantic feelings should now be on the upward, optimistic phase of your emotional cycle. You should therefore pack your social diary as full as you can, ready for the next great opportunity. I know that you sometimes need more confidence, but you may just have to dive into public events whether you’re ready or not!

