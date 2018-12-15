Horoscope Today, December 15, 2018: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Gemini, Cancer – check astrology prediction

DAILY HOROSCOPE SATURDAY 15th DECEMBER 2018

THE DAY TODAY

Yesterday I mentioned the ‘Man in the Moon’, although actually it’s a face rather than a man. But, anyway, in some cultures people prefer to see a rabbit or a hare. Personally I get more excited by looking through my telescope at the actual surface of the Moon, with its giant craters created by huge asteroid and comet collisions.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is no pressure which is making it impossible for you to accomplish anything you want, outside of your own self-doubt and lack of focus. Your stars advise you to put creative and romantic matters first and work in a spirit of co-operation and compromise.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

At last the planets are giving you a bit of attention. In the first instance this means that a log-jam should shift at home, enabling you to make the most of family conditions and domestic developments. Second, you’ll be able to continue with an intriguing romantic ambition.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Ninety percent of your planetary patterns are still favourable, auspicious, enjoyable and thoroughly pleasant. That leaves ten percent making for an intense and serious-minded approach, which will grow ever more insistent as the hours pass.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

In amongst the domestic and responsible influences, lies a lunar pattern urging you to throw yourself into passion and pleasure with abandon. Can you loosen your inhibitions enough to truly enjoy yourself? Perhaps you can, but there could be a cost – emotional as well as financial.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There is a strong chance that long-term family hopes and domestic plans could take a rapid leap forward. In fact, you may be surprised by the suddenness of various events. A social engagement, which was postponed some time ago, will soon be rescheduled.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Money still lies at the centre of everything, so show a little understanding if someone close seems bent on spending in an extravagant fashion. It will do you good to talk about your feelings, especially now that the air seems to have been cleared.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There’s a great deal in favour of high standards but, also, on some occasions at least, much to be said for lowering your sights to a more realistic level. That way you’ll be able to give others the benefit of the doubt and everyone will be much happier.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Loved ones have made you thoroughly miserable at times, but sorrow can be so sweet. There’s something wonderfully sentimental in your character and, believe it or not, you can relish the downs as well as the ups! It’s all part of life’s rich tapestry!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It doesn’t matter whether something that surfaced recently was seen as a threat or a promise. The point is that, whatever it is, it’s disappeared beneath the waves again, giving you a few more days to prepare your ground. You can afford to take a fairly relaxed view, just as long as everything you do is totally above board.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Go for a sociable weekend, or do some overtime. In other words, stay active in the big, wide world. As far as family affairs are concerned, it seems to be the extended circle which is important rather than immediate relatives. And, in love, it is time to mend fences and build bridges.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are about to make a pleasing discovery, the importance of which may not be clear for some time. In fact, now that Mars is behaving itself, a new world will open up before you. Enjoy yourself! And give yourself all the time you need to catch up with everything that’s happened in the last six months.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There are more forces at work behind the scenes than even you realise. You may, if you wish, leave material affairs on auto-pilot and indulge a few of your famous mystical fantasies. You can’t bow to reality all the time! Come on, Pisces – own up to being a dreamer!