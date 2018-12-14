Horoscope Today, December 14, 2018: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Gemini, Cancer – check astrology prediction

DAILY HOROSCOPE FRIDAY 14th DECEMBER 2018

THE DAY TODAY

I was reading about the great Renaissance artist, Leonardo da Vinci, this morning. Apparently he thought that the Moon was covered in beautiful rivers and lush fields and forests and that, although he couldn’t see them close up, the shadows they made were responsible for the shape we know as the ‘Man in the Moon’.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

What a strange time this is. Friends are being unpredictable and events are no longer running true to form. For every tie or association which now enters your life, another could come into being next month. The only difference will be that they’ll be growing gradually softer.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s difficult to think of a busier time but, when all the planets are occupying such distinctive positions in your horoscope, you must pace yourself properly. Stretch yourself by all means, but relax as well. And in matters of the heart, put your feelings first, social pressures second.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Rewards for recent endeavours will come your way before long, possibly today. You should end the week feeling wealthier, wiser and more secure. If you’re aware of the affection that others feel for you, you will also feel more loved. And that in turn will encourage success in other areas of your life.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re such a worrier, but never give way to negative thoughts. Don’t allow events close to home to undermine you, but please do understand that it’s getting to grips with intimate and family affairs that will set you up for the future. Bury your head in the sand no longer!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your mind seems to be cluttered up with so many thoughts, it’s hard to know what to do next. The sages of old used to talk about the virtues of emptying the mind of all trivia, but then that’s easier said than done! Whatever the case, do try to make some time for yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is still plenty of tension around, but you can afford to take a deep breath and plan for a future free from certain imaginary worries and illusory fears. The next week could bring its share of mystery, so have your answers ready – and get a grip on the facts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

An additional factor is introduced into your horoscope today – the need to pay for your plans. You’re on the crest of a wave, but a strong nerve is necessary to carry you forward. Don’t let petty distractions get you down. After all, you still have much to achieve that is so worthwhile.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You can think about what exactly you need to do next. You could use your time to bring family and domestic affairs into the open. The Moon indicates that you could be somewhat volatile, but that you are also entitled to insist only on the highest standards.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Whoever you are, whatever you have been through, and no matter how much has been stirred up, you must understand that what happens to you is part of an unfolding pattern. Recent events have given you the chance to move a little closer towards your destiny.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Being mistress, or master, of your own future, is more important to you than it once was. You should make an almighty effort to attain your major ambitions, both professional and otherwise. And, if you have a chance to put a loved one’s mind at rest, please do so without delay.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The next few days may be emotionally challenging, but you should not run away from difficulties. The truth is that other people will be offering you very good advice, together with a totally new way of looking at yourself. You can now concentrate on boosting your self-esteem.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Inspiration begins to take over from purely routine and mundane considerations. A world cruise would suit you down to the ground. Failing that, how about a spot of spiritual investigation? In other words, you have a choice between a trip into outer space and an exploration of inner space!