Horoscope Today, December 12, 2019: Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Taurus, Gemini, Libra – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, December 12, 2019: Gemini, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, Cancer, other signs – check the astrological prediction Horoscope Today, December 12, 2019: Gemini, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, Cancer, other signs – check the astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20) – Family relationships are under the spotlight and domestic conditions are in a state of some uncertainty. You’re under definite pressure to improve your living standards, perhaps by making a firm and final break with the people and places of the past.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The financial picture is confusing. It’s very much up to how you play your cards as to whether you make massive gains or incur a large loss, so be very careful and stick to tried and tested methods. You’re in a strong position, by the way, so you should have the confidence to pursue your personal goals.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Allow yourself the odd theatrical outburst. The general trend today is for people to say what they want, when they want, with a minimum of thought. I can see no reason why you shouldn’t take the lead! You can also, if you wish, seize the moral high ground.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Today’s lunar aspects will bring stressful conditions, mainly because you’ve got to make up your mind and choose between sharply different options. Yet, unlike some of your close friends, you may feel your energy lifted by a surge of emotional power. You may actually be in an optimistic mood!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If you don’t take steps voluntarily to resolve a financial question, you will be literally pushed into taking emergency action by today’s dramatic lunar movements. The costs could be high, but the emotional toll could be higher. That’s why you’ve got to be easy on yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may have to revise plans to take a trip, or reassess the value of an overseas connection. Among the important considerations will be the question of whether a certain personal desire fits in with your higher principles. This is a roundabout way of saying that you might have to compromise.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It seems inevitable that the coming days will be dominated by concerns of both a private and a professional nature, and you may feel caught on the horns of a dilemma, unsure where to turn. I suspect that the best course is to wait while events take their course and partners work out what they want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

In spite of the fact that you’re generally known as a cautious person, you have a surprising tendency to waste your money. There seems little doubt that your mood over the coming few days will be extravagant and self-indulgent, and your secret plans could cost more than you expected.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you’re looking forward to a quiet weekend, forget it. Even if you’re feeling fine, people in your immediate circle will be going through a period of doubt and uncertainty. Offer a shoulder to cry on and provide support for partners who have backed you in the past.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

What a moment this is! Hard work helps you overcome all restrictions. You may be feeling out of sorts, but only if you over-estimate the obstacles in your path. Actually, this is a good time to reassess your current responsibilities, perhaps with the aim of dropping some of them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Domestic questions are highlighted by today’s lunar alignments and seem likely to bring a burst of enthusiasm for change. Somehow work and family are linked, but the connections may not be at all clear. At least, not until next week.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Extra money could be arriving in your pockets quite soon, and you’ll come to realise the advantages of teaming up with partners in profitable ventures. Your romantic life will be in a state of flux and you’ll be driven by your deepest and most secret fantasies.

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd