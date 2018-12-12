Horoscope Today, December 12, 2018: Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Gemini, Cancer – check astrology prediction

DAILY HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 12th DECEMBER 2018

THE DAY TODAY

People are still asking me about Pluto’s new status, years after it was declared to be no longer a planet. What happened was that a meeting of astronomers in Prague in August 2006 declared that Pluto was not a planet, but a new type of body called a ‘dwarf planet’. Most astronomers disagree with this decision and, in any case, it makes no difference at all to astrology.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Surprises should soon start coming thick and fast. How about a spot of emotional and spiritual spring-cleaning? More than that, how about picking up on an ambition which you have done nothing about for far too long? Life is not a rehearsal – so get on with it!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

I doubt if you’ll have much time left over after all the routine chores have been completed and cleared up. One particularly important piece of advice is to watch your health. The last thing you want to do now is wear yourself out. If you’re flat on your back, you’ll be no use to anybody!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You do not need reminding to keep on the straight and narrow. Enjoy yourself by all means, but remember that children and younger friends may be looking to you for support. A family gathering or party could be a good idea, just as long as you agree with partners on what’s required.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

How far can you go? And will it be worth it when you get there? These are the sort of questions you should be asking yourself at the moment. If you can enlist partners’ support it will all be so much more straightforward. But, then, isn’t that always the case?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Don’t compare your troubles to other people’s. I know that a lot of you have much to grumble about, but if you would open your eyes you’d see just how hard associates are trying to cheer you up. Actually, everything depends on whether you like hard work or not. If you do, you’ll get on just fine!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you have a problem now, it may be related not so much to your own mistakes, as to a temporary hiccup in circumstances. Give yourself a break. If you think about it, there are now certain commitments which can look after themselves. And you can look after yourself!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Hopefully, you are now aware of a general air of anticipation and excitement. If you can put daily cares to one side and tune in to the higher planetary energies, you’ll realise that one phase of existence is coming to an end. And the good news is that another is beginning.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Don’t close the shutters and bring down the blinds just yet. No sooner has the curtain been drawn on one cycle of existence, than a new one will begin. Listen to your conscience and the future will be bright. Plus, you may be interested to know that today is a grand moment for making final, financial choices.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

I know you’ve had a thousand and one practical details to preoccupy you, but if you can lift your eyes to the heavens, you’ll focus on the broader picture. A whole host of trivial problems will fall into perspective at last. I know it’s an effort but it will be worth it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You have been receiving confusing and conflicting signals but, within a few days, everything should be clear. Symbolically, today is a time to hibernate, so don’t let anyone force your hand. After all, the moment you drop your guard, a rival or colleague could seize the initiative.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s ethical issues which raise their heads now. Question whether what you’re doing is right and, if it’s not, take the appropriate action. If you have a choice, go for the adventurous prospect. But make sure that you leave absolutely no loopholes whatsoever!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Nothing is quite as it seems. Keep all your options open and don’t worry if you run into delays. If you’ve big meetings or important enterprises to conduct, go for midday as the optimum time – and make sure you prepare your ground carefully. Plus, be prepared to put in extra effort.