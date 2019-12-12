Horoscope Today, Dec 11, 2019: Aries, Leo, Gemini, Scorpio, Cancer, other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, December 11, 2019: Gemini, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, Cancer, other signs – check the astrological prediction. Horoscope Today, December 11, 2019: Gemini, Scorpio, Leo, Taurus, Cancer, other signs – check the astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20) – A change of plan is a good possibility at the moment, largely because you’re free from most pressures. The Moon’s relationship to your sign promises to assist you in all domestic matters, all the more so if you are prepared to put your own money forward.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

A sound and supportive lunar trend augurs well for success today, whatever you are doing. There’s plenty of time to update plans and venture into fresh fields, making moves which will be useful later. You will run into a couple of minor obstacles, but nothing you can’t handle.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A word is needed about your work, worldly ambitions and professional prospects. There honestly seems to be little chance that you will succeed without a good deal of sympathy and support. Your best move is, therefore, to charm other people and persuade them of the rightness of your cause.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There could be good fortune in all matters involving communication and ideas. In fact, it’s a day to think laterally and to make a dramatic break from all stale habits, attitudes and opinions – and to keep friends and acquaintances on your side.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

This should be a talkative sort of a time. Trivial problems could mar the start of the day, but by mid-morning you’ll be back on course. Events should run heavily in your favour, all the more so if domestic expenditure is on the cards. A fresh responsibility at work could have a surprising effect on your closest relationships.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

This is definitely the time to promote your social image as a confident and caring person. If you’re on the ball, people will look up to you as the ideal person to represent their interests. Do look after yourself, though, and make keeping fit your priority.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Major career changes are still pending, in spite of all the upheavals you’ve been through over the past year or so. Today’s stars bring a prosperous but extravagant mood, and it will be necessary to watch your wallet. A financial speculation could be a fine idea, but you do need to have all options covered.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Current planetary influences seem set to boost your relationships but, what the results will be, nobody can tell. One thing is certain – that you will be swept off your feet by events over the next three or four days. Take the lead at home – your ideas may be radical, but they’re certainly the best.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, has an awkward habit of dredging up all sorts of hidden desires and longings from your unconscious. There are long-term questions which can be dealt with now, mainly by talking about them. You have to have the confidence to say what you really feel.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may be feeling more at ease, but with the planets in their current mood, there’s little time for relaxation. You will, though, be laying solid foundations for the future, especially for business expansion. Somehow, somewhere, sometime, you’re going to find a new way to earn more money.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

New career possibilities are on the horizon, but even though events are moving your way, they are unlikely to come to fruition just yet. In the long run, delays are likely to work to your advantage, yet first, you have to tackle a personal gripe.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Before long, news from a distance could be pleasing and might contain a tantalizing invitation. Day-to-day chores should by now be under control, so take a well-earned break while you can. If you can spend time by yourself, pursuing a personal project, get on and do it!

