Horoscope Today, December 10, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Virgo, domestic affairs may consume too much of your time. Aquarius, if you’ve been concentrating on career issues, try taking stock today. Here’s your horoscope for December 10, 2022.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The current planetary picture focuses on profound long-term developments rather than day-to-day ups and downs. Today, you have every opportunity to force the pace and you must expect partners to keep up with you. You’ll have to decide just how hard someone needs to be pushed.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Do you really wish partners to dance to your tune? You must be aware that, if they do so, they may become dependent on you and even impose certain unwelcome expectations on you in the future. Perhaps you are still not ready for such an increase in responsibility. If not, then you have to find a way to explain yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

As so often happens these days, planetary pressures were stronger during the week than at the weekend. This is precisely why you must not allow yourself to be bullied or bamboozled today. Next week is an ideal moment for getting new enterprises and initiatives going, so wait a few days.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Strong influences on imaginative regions of your chart draw your attention to the benefits of travel and the maintenance of overseas contacts. You have every reason to take advantage of all opportunities to get away from home. There’s nothing wrong with making an escape!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Something seems to be drawing you towards a deeper influence in dubious financial activities. Please do not do anything you will later regret, and don’t allow yourself to be swayed by over-optimistic friends. What seems to be most likely is that somebody who has let you down will repent.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Domestic affairs may consume too much of your time. However, if you pay careful attention to various comings and goings, you may rearrange family plans to suit your own feelings and interests. Intimate relationships will benefit from a dose of your good, old-fashioned commonsense.

Advertisement

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A number of planets are bringing lively and interesting conditions, and there’s a definite chance that a new activity might lead to a serious opportunity later. Do not be slow to put your ideas forward, because it looks as if there may be some cash rewards.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you’re in a restless mood, it is time to think about travel plans. Only you know how much stimulation you gain from improvements in your environment and exposure to different cultures. And, also, you should get family finances in order without delay.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Planetary movements look encouraging, although there seems to be little to stimulate you. This is one of those days when you must rely on your own motivation and make your own entertainment. If you’re looking for a financial bonus, then check out a family connection.

Advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A flash of inspiration may show the way out of a legal or bureaucratic morass, you’ll be pleased to hear. However, in the event of a misunderstanding, you must be prepared to give a partner the benefit of the doubt. They have done wrong, but they need your understanding.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If you’ve been concentrating on career issues, try taking stock today. The success of a particular partnership is a very important consideration, perhaps more so than financial rewards. In love, it’s companionship that counts, and your partner should be your best friend.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There may be strange events around the home, perhaps the mysterious loss of a valuable item. However, any confusion will be cleared up soon, so don’t panic. All in all, you must count this a successful period, and you can afford to congratulate yourself.