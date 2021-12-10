Horoscope Today, December 10, 2021: Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may now wish that you hadn’t shot your mouth off or been so open about your plans. There is no going back now, though, and you must learn to deal with partners’ interests in your affairs as best you can. Relationships with children should be entering a calmer patch, though soothing words are still necessary.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Time is on your side, so by all means keep lines of communication open and continue trying to negotiate terms. After next weekend, the balance of power will shift dramatically, but briefly, in your favour. Children and younger relations may be confused, but it could be another two weeks before you can

help.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Now you must stay one step ahead of the planets and consider what will happen when negotiations break down or move behind the scenes. One thing you must do is make sure that you are absolutely sure of your facts. There is no need to finalise plans at home for another fortnight. And, if you do, they may come unstuck.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Being someone who is skilled at reading the hearts and minds of others, you must now see that partners are in genuine need of your help. You must not ride roughshod over people who have caused you no harm. You’ve done well financially and can afford to rest on your laurels, paying more attention to your emotional needs.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If you’re experiencing difficulties at the moment, then they’re problems caused by success. Even though the crisis seems to have gone off the boil, don’t allow wrangles at home to continue to poison the atmosphere or undermine your confidence. And steer clear of people who have no regard for ordinary standards of behaviour.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

So many doors seem to be opening that you may not know which is the best path to take. Once the weekend is past, you will again be focusing on questions of principle: where, for example, do you really want your life to lead? In love, hang on to your secrets; nobody has the right to pry into the deepest recesses of your soul.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Perhaps you have tried to force too many changes through at home this year. Yet, whatever you feel now, if you are a truly sensitive person you will already be aware of undercurrents that are bound to produce further upheavals. You have about four weeks before you are obliged to face the truth, so make the most of it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You will probably be unaware of the stressful patterns sent your way by the Moon and Pluto. This does not change the fact that, one way or another, these planets will have their effect, perhaps through unsettling dreams, but also through your wallet! Emotionally speaking, you do seem to be on the right track.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Seldom have you experienced a period when close associates seemed to be so in command. One thing is certain, though: never have you been in such a position to benefit from partners’ love and generosity – if only you are prepared to accept it. As your travel stars are strong, this is an ideal moment for second honeymoons and holiday romances.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It may be time, once again, to point out a fact of life you too often ignore: this is a period of great change and, as such, one when you should not expect everything to be plain sailing. You must realise, though, that in every event is a thoroughly helpful and worthwhile lesson to be learnt and remembered for the future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Perhaps you are only now emerging triumphant from a trial of wills at work. Even though diplomacy may not be your greatest asset at the moment, there seems to be little you can do to sabotage your professional relationships. Why not take the line of least resistance and let partners take the decisions – and the responsibility.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Even when Mercury, which has such a powerful role in your ambitions, alters its position, this will do little to affect the status of a current agreement. It will, however, give you a breathing space in which to sort out various practical details. At this moment you have about another ten days before commitment is

required.