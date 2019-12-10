Horoscope Today, December 10, 2019: Virgo, Capricorn, Cancer, Leo, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, December 10, 2019: Virgo, Capricorn, Cancer, Leo, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Continue to press on with what you know must be done, and don’t be put off your stride by people who see it as their divinely-inspired task to get in your way, wind you up and generally drive you to distraction! There are, by the way, big choices in the offing, so get ready.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Although there’s still a good deal of background tension in the air, you seem particularly well set up. Your stars are basically favourable, and there seems to be little pressure on you to do anything against your will. If you’re facing family arrangements, you can put off the inevitable for another few days.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Throughout every area of life, it’s a question of dealing with fundamentals. Everything you do should have a beginning, a middle – and an end. Deviate from this regular, ordered pattern and you’ll run the risk of coming unstuck. But stay as you are and you may miss a major opportunity! You can always leave the final choice for another few months.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There are decisions to be made, but first there are discussions to be held. You should know by now that the moment you rush ahead without consulting others, conflict invariably follows. It’s time you broke this pattern and gave up your tendency to over-react!

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

When it comes to finance, there are two rules at the moment. Where your own personal money is concerned, pay the most intense attention possible to every single detail. Where joint rearrangements are concerned, place the emphasis on getting on with people and reaching agreements.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Your romantic stars are powerful, but partners may have the edge when it comes to a battle of wills. You may soon be obliged to accept an unhelpful situation as a fait accompli. At least, for now. In another couple of months, when circumstances have moved on, you’ll be able to correct the situation in your favour.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

The accent is on pleasure over the coming days, and the best way to personal fulfilment is through devoting extra time to your creative Libran skills. Ideally, you should now be on holiday rather than at work! If you feel a little shaky, you can rely on a partner.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Excellent prospects arise largely from the fact that you’re left to pursue your own interests. There’s no need to give in to the nine-to-five slog, and every chance to break out of your rut. Yet family pressures may very soon reach bursting point.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Sort out your priorities and organise yourself to fit in a useful chat with a friend or someone you look up to. You may receive unsolicited advice which could help you out of a domestic impasse. Yet what is said today may be contradicted tomorrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Your energy should be high at present but, if you’re one of those Capricorns who is feeling under the weather, the reason lies in your unhealthy lifestyle. The solution is to cut out all those bad habits. Public pressures may be easing, but you have to tie up loose ends first.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

If life has been a little confusing, you’re entitled to blame Neptune, ruler of illusion, which has been making a subtle aspect to your sign. However, romantic undercurrents are steadily growing stronger and you should now be much more sure of your feelings.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Your short-term plans will soon receive a boost from some unexpected good news, although a slight adjustment will almost certainly be advisable. If you’re taking major decisions it’s imperative to consider all the angles – and to take whatever time you need.

