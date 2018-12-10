Horoscope Today, December 10, 2018: Aries, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces, Taurus, Scorpio, Gemini, Cancer – check astrology prediction

DAILY HOROSCOPE MONDAY 10TH DECEMBER 2018

THE DAY TODAY

Mercury’s magical alignments raise real questions about all today’s meetings, plans and ideas. It will be almost impossible to work out who is talking sense and who is spreading nonsense. Perhaps the best way to look at today is as a time to throw all facts, opinions and attitudes into the melting pot and see what comes out!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun, symbol of life, sends plenty of surprises. There’s one simple forecast: expect the unexpected. If I were you, I’d get out my day-to-day survival kit and work through the next week with my head down. Partners will be in a forthright mood and deft footwork will be necessary if you are to come through unscathed!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Family pressures are certainly stirring things up, but just for now I imagine that significant developments are bubbling away below the surface. Get on and keep up to date with routine chores, otherwise you may lose control. Actually, there’s no time like the present for taking on fresh responsibilities.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A few quick quips at someone else’s expense may be your idea of fun, but I’m not sure if that’s the best way to exploit Mars’ sharp and uncompromising power. A little generosity would suit you well. After all, you have nothing to fear. You’d do best to take a cool, practical approach, by the way.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

You’ve pushed your own interests in the past – and there’s nothing wrong with that. Now you must go out in a very wholehearted way to impress family members and anyone else you live with. Formulate your plans today and be prepared to implement them within about forty-eight hours.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A great deal of your legendary charm relies on the location of that graceful sign, Libra, in your solar chart. According to your current patterns and alignments, your sales pitch is about to reach an all-time peak. Now is the time to persuade reluctant partners.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are in a really good state to take a leap into the unknown. I know it’s not in your nature to throw caution to the wind, but do try! You have no idea what will happen unless you open yourself to the new and untried. One word of advice, though: before you take a gamble, you have to work out the consequences!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s always difficult to leave the past behind but, for various reasons, you probably feel prepared to bid farewell to one close association. I suspect this is because somebody has given you such a rough ride, that you’ll be happy to see the back of them! It’s time to stick to your guns.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Hope springs eternal, and with so many planets presenting a mysterious face, that is precisely what you need. Or, perhaps, I should say that you could use a few good ideas. With the right moves you may also give hope to others, and there is no better way to use your current planetary energy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Socially you should be on a winning streak or, at least, you will be if you stop worrying about things like money and how much life is costing. The chances for a dreamy, soft-focus encounter really are splendid. But passions are also rising and colleagues could be argumentative.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You are back to thinking that nobody loves you, but this is very far from the case. Let’s look at the positive faces of your solar chart, starting with the fact that worldly ambitions are about to take a quantum leap forward. But first you have to complete a number of fundamental arrangements.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Although your own intentions may be above reproach, don’t criticise others whose standards seem to slip. Remember the old teaching about throwing stones. Never be the first to throw one unless you are absolutely blameless. In other words, don’t criticise others when you are equally responsible.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Entrepreneurial and self-employed types are on an upwave. All of you are likely to benefit from windfalls. I’m not saying you’ll be showered with gold from heaven, but you must end the week with future prosperity in your sights. Take no financial risks at all.