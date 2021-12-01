Horoscope Today, December 1, 2021: Aries, Scorpio, Cancer and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Press on at work and in love, but realise that if you try to exert undue pressure on partners, it will probably rebound on you. It’s much better to be quietly charming and sweetly persuasive. You might even want to experiment with a bit of gentle behind-the-scenes manipulation.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You still have to ensure that you are not being taken for granted, and ever so gently you can begin to raise your profile in an important relationship. Remember, though, that your attitudes are coloured by the way you would like things to be, rather than how they are.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

One way to enhance your money-earning skills could be to link up with the latest technology. However, charitable giving is also moving up the agenda, and it’s impossible to see whether you’ll end up in the red or the black. What really matters, though, is that you feel you’ve done your bit for a better world.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Developments that are due to come to light in a totally unexpected way could completely transform your appreciation of one special person. You may be pushed into reconsidering a whole series of emotional commitments. The one thing you can do without, though, is yet more personal complications.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If you still feel under personal pressure, it’s because you’re stuck in a time warp that probably relates to what happened a month ago, or even longer. You must realise that the present moment is an ideal one in which to put all regrets behind you for good.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Adverse or challenging planetary aspects do serve a useful purpose, and are forcing you to be a little more decisive. You should realise that while your most cherished goal may apparently be out of reach for now, there are many ‘second-bests’ that are within your grasp.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It might be strange to hear it, but someone’s opposition to your plans might actually have done you a service. During the past few weeks you have begun to find your feet. Most important now is your recognition that emotional relationships pervade every aspect of human activity, including work.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You should be concentrating on creating a better atmosphere at work, and encouraging more pleasant conditions all round. If your job involves people rather than things, you are poised to do very well indeed. Show colleagues that you are concerned with their interests and all should be well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You still appear to be going through a slightly disturbed emotional situation, and one focus of attention seems to be financial. Quite simply, one way to feel better is to go out and buy yourself a few treats! What’s more, you can pay for someone else’s dreams to come true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your stars are passing through an exciting phase. The effect may be to shoot you back to your emotional past just when you thought you had been propelled into the future! Don’t take anything for granted, and look at wonderful promises with a large pinch of salt.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Don’t expect to understand everything that’s said and done today. In fact, if you think you do know what’s going on, there’s something badly wrong. Use this valuable time to forge ahead on all pursuits requiring wonderful, deep and colourful imagination.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This is a splendid moment for a spot of extravagance. It doesn’t matter whether you’re spending a tiny amount of cash, or a large pile. What’s important is that you generate a feeling of well-being and prosperity, and spread as much good-will around as you can.