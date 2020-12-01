Horoscope Today December 1, 2020: Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today December 1 2020: Cancer, Pisces, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon now indicates that you have the power to raise your sights above daily tasks and chores. You may harness all difficult and argumentative energy, symbolised in your horoscope by Mars, by getting everyone to work as one – and pull together.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Don’t be shy about your ambitions today. There is a certain time of the month when you should push yourself forward and take pride in your achievements, and that time is now. It goes without saying that professional Taureans should be pressing ahead.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

By some strange astrological pattern, it’s when the Moon is aligned with emotional regions of your chart, as it is today, that your celebrated talkativeness emerges in all its glory. It’s time to take decisions and make choices – but not to issue promises from which you can’t escape.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re coming up to another uncertain period at home, and it looks as if you may be on the move. Certainly, your ideas will be leaping along, and you should press on with all unusual suggestions. You might even discover a new role for yourself in an unlikely activity!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon is lifting your confidence. However, you may be feeling slightly wobbly emotionally, and if you’re aware that you could be deeply affected by chance events, you’ll be better placed to make a mature and considered response, and might earn fresh respect.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re coming to the end of a period in which the spotlight has been on you and your affairs. It’s not over quite yet, but from now on you should make more of an effort to let other people take first place. A romantic secret may be revealed soon, hopefully to your relief.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

By tradition this is often a special and deeply personal time of year. This doesn’t mean that everything will be easy, but that events that take place will help you to move forward to a new phase of life. Try to give yourself some extra time for quiet thought, just so that you get a fix on current changes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The emphasis is very much on your worldly ambitions and career, although the available options depend mainly on whether you are prepared to accept new responsibilities over others. Once discussions with friends and colleagues are out of the way, the issues should be crystal clear.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon is in a special position which indicates that you could find yourself close to the centre of whatever is going on. It would be nice if you could let rip and do whatever you want. The only problem is that other people will expect you to be a saint!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Financial involvements may spin out of control, and there are people who will expect you to take responsibility for affairs which are really none of your business. In love, the level of intensity will be raised, and by this time next week you might feel very pleased with yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may now be beginning to realise that what once seemed so far away, so utterly unattainable, may soon after all be within your grasp. Turn your attention to educational matters, legal questions or overseas contacts and seize the moral high ground before you’re criticised.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

An approaching planetary alignment linked to your house of business suggests that financial decisions will be looming large over the next few weeks; once a choice is made, you’ll be forced to act without delay. Even the most surprising people might be cheering you on.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.