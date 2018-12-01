Horoscope Today, December 1, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Here’s a strange fact, which I have told you before. Every atom in your body was once in the sun. Now, according to the latest science, every such atom in our bodies has a potential telepathic relationship with an atom in the Sun. As you think, and an atom spins in your brain, so its partner atom in the Sun responds. And, as the one in the Sun turns, so the one in your brain follows. That’s what I call weird!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

This could be a turbulent day, and cash and career issues will disturb your weekend peace. A touch of competition will add spice to routine activities, and you’d be advised to follow up new ideas without delay. Don’t let the fact that you’re a little over-emotional blind you to just how much is going your way.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

A powerful planetary alignment makes for an exciting day, but please try to strike a balance between promoting your own interests and looking after friends’ affairs. This is no time to give in to mindless aggression – especially as soon as you lose your temper you’ll be begging for forgiveness!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Dynamic planetary aspects can be turned to your advantage, so leave nothing to chance. If you have been held up by opposition from colleagues, there may be ways in which you can turn the tables on them. In fact, I suspect that you’ll be able to make up for the slights and insults of years!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There’s a lot of tension in the air and family members and friends may be in a fighting mood. It’s up to you to turn friction to everybody’s advantage by suggesting positive alternatives. It’s all to do with the Moon’s challenging alignment, so it will pass very soon.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Stormy planetary influences could be useful if they help you clear the air. However, if you do have something to get off your chest, make sure your feelings are pointed in the right direction. Otherwise, you’ll sound off at the wrong people and sow the seeds for problems some way down the line.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There’ll be plenty of scope for your diplomatic and healing powers today, largely because friends and colleagues will be falling out with each other. Relatives will seek your support, but don’t get sucked into personal disputes. Try to get people to see that public good is better than private greed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your peaceful mood will not square with combative circumstances. Other people will be putting you on the spot, challenging you to come up with the goods. Relations may be on your side, though they may not necessarily be any help. But -at least they’ll listen!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Energetic friends and associates rely on you for your steady qualities, but you’re unlikely to be much use today. You’ll be far too preoccupied with your own problems and ambitions to spare time for other people. But, then, they’re too busy with their own ideas to worry!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s an energetic day, celestially speaking. Nothing turns out as planned, but delays and sudden obstacles may be blessings in disguise if they divert you from a problematic and highly risky course of action. The time has come to reconsider your progress in all directions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There has been an interesting tie-up recently between personal and public aspirations on the one hand and business prospects and social life, on the other. You should seriously consider a range of options in all fields. The reason that there’s no need to rush into final choices now is that circumstances are about to shift markedly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There’s plenty of scope to indulge your dramatic characteristics and qualities and, the more enterprising you are, the greater will be the prospects of success. Do not be disturbed if partners are in an angry mood – just let them get over it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The accent is on hard work and energetic activity. However, if you achieve too much, too soon, you may risk a short-term loss or failure of some kind. Don’t allow such a prospect to push you off course. And do plan ahead for next month -when your financial situation begins to pick up.