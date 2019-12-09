Horoscope Today, December 09, 2019: Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Taurus, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, December 09, 2019: Aries, Scorpio, Taurus, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, December 09, 2019: Aries, Scorpio, Taurus, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Another week, another Monday, and what this means for you is a sensible, efficient and organised beginning. Underneath it all, the Moon is in a supportive mood, so everything needs to be taken one step at a time. Yet you can count on getting your own way at home.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Six out of a possible ten planets are in directly supportive positions, backing your interests. That’s not a bad tally! You should be able to take life at your own pace today, so anyone who tries to pressurise you could be out of luck. Make the most of any passing good fortune!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Home and domestic matters are bound to take up a fair bit of your time and, even if you’re at work, the best way to get on with colleagues will be to imagine you’re all part of one big family. Not a perfectly happy one necessarily, but a family nonetheless!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Make serious plans and take practical decisions. It has never been more important to look only at the significant details and put all your hopes, wishes and fantasies to one side. Don’t be perturbed by delays. But do keep a very close watch on every detail concerning cash.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Although you may be preoccupied with the trivia of material survival, dwelling over questions such as how to save the odd bit of cash here and there, this is in fact a somewhat optimistic and adventurous time. All that is asked of you is that you take the right decisions.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

The Moon is well situated, strong, supportive and sympathetic. This is a welcome symbolic indication that you can have it all your own way at home, but only if you face up to hidden problems and deep undercurrents. People who think differently should soon be made to apologise for their errors!

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Something secret could be bothering you today. Just what this could be is far from clear, but it could be connected with regret for affairs which didn’t work out. Stop being such a perfectionist and realise that you can’t relive the past – at least, not now.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Social influences are looking very pronounced today, if a little serious. What you need from friends now seems to be a sense that they’re going to look after you, or provide emotional security. I know this may be asking too much – but I’m sure you can cope!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Career and professional affairs now require their fair share of attention, all the more so if you are laying your own ideas on the line. With just a little shove in the right direction it looks as if your past efforts could be about to bring the desired rewards.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

After last week’s energetic stars, this week’s point to a shift of gear. You may therefore feel that you have a right to sit down and put your feet up, but any spare time is likely to be disrupted by the need to swing straight back into action.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

You still seem to imagine nobody else understands you. The key is to listen very carefully to what your imagination is trying to tell you rather than always trying to ignore it. There’s just no time to stick your head in the sand – so don’t!

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You always find criticism difficult, for you allow it to undermine your confidence. However, nothing would do you more good at the present time than a little friendly advice. Romantically, by the way, you could soon be on to a total winner.

