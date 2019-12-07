Horoscope Today, December 07, 2019: Aries, Leo, Cancer, Scorpio, Taurus, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, December 07, 2019: Leo, Cancer, Aries, Scorpio, Aquarius, Taurus, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, December 07, 2019: Leo, Cancer, Aries, Scorpio, Aquarius, Taurus, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The main theme in your chart at the moment is extravagance and exaggeration. Let us hope that it is the good things in life which grow out of all proportion. You can help by keeping unpleasantness to a minimum, and by lining up some enjoyable romantic surprises.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

To the left lies hard work, to the right easy gains. Ahead lies partnership, but behind you the past seems to hold happiness. Or does it? This is one of those cosmic moments when the stars challenge you to create your own future, weaving your own personal destiny.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It looks as if the world is going to be full of people with cosmic hangovers bemoaning their lot. If all goes according to plan you will be responsible for spreading a little peace and light. Hopefully partners will pay attention! Take cash promises with a pinch of salt, though.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There’s a maximum chance for conflict today. But is this really a bad thing? How about slaying a few of those demons that have been holding you back by keeping you confused and muddled? I know I’ve said it before, but I’d like to say it again, anyway: life is not a rehearsal! You only have one chance, so use it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There was a song back in the sixties with the words ‘we want the world and we want it now’. This sums up your current feelings, but it’s not that simple: when you take on the world you accept all the incumbent obligations as well as the rewards.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you’re rushed off your feet I’ve got one thing to say: good! The busier you are on all levels, the more you’re in tune with your stars. You’ll have plenty of opportunity to collapse in a couple of weeks’ time, once you have achieved everything that’s on your list.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Give up your attempts to reconcile the irreconcilable. Also, watch out for accidents resulting from rash or impulsive actions, avoid aggressive authority figures, help confused family members and opt for solutions which are radical or high-tech.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You have not experienced such a pleasant set of celestial romantic alignments for at least six months. If events are moving faster than you would like, keep your nerve and you’ll sow the seeds for a splendid period indeed. Look at invitations and outings that you may not have considered in the past.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

All is mysterious and nothing will be clear. But that’s all down to distant planets such as Neptune and Uranus. Recognising that you will never truly understand the depth of current feelings you may, if you wish, throw yourself into being useful and putting yourself at the service of humanity!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may be the subject of an unprovoked attack, in which case I think you will do far better to turn the other cheek than respond in kind. Romantically, your current stars are pretty passionate and you might think it’s a good thing to sacrifice your feelings to a loved one’s. But perhaps not!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Whenever you’re under pressure, the outcome hinges on how you react. What’s really important now is the maturity of your responses. It doesn’t matter what your age, experience or inclination, today is the time to be wise, reliable and authoritative. Tradition is everything.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

I think we’ll all be in need of a little of your Piscean wisdom at this most stressful of times. You understand the depths of human emotion far better than the rest of us, and alone among all the signs, know instinctively what is happening ahead of anyone else!

