Horoscope Today, December 06, 2019: Aries, Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, December 06, 2019: ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20) – Sometimes you have to lead from the front, but at others you have to stand back and wait for partners to catch up. Do bear in mind that children or younger relatives may need help, even if they seem to be doing well. There is a chance that they will keep a brave face despite inner doubts or fears.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Money is going to be a vital issue over the coming three or four days, even over the whole of the next week. Don’t get involved in silly side-shows, and remember that you must be 100% bang on target before making your move, otherwise it will rebound on you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s a gradual shift taking place, leading you from a temptation to exaggerate your options, to a tendency to under-estimate the possibilities. This might be a sensible move, but don’t misunderstand partners’ perfectly simple intentions. They may want only the best for you!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Secret feelings may be pre-occupying you. In fact, it looks as if you may be happy to retreat to a private fantasy world. And why not? Day-dreaming is, in fact, a very valuable way to keep sane! What’s more, some of the most useful answers to your current questions might emerge from the depths of your unconscious.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You have done well, and opportunities are around the corner. I’ve spoken a great deal over the last six months about this being a period of hope, expansion and good fortune. Well, developments over the next few days may test your mettle, and events over the next four weeks should show whether or not you were right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The most pressing concerns seem to be financial, even though it might only be a matter of getting on with various routine purchases. However, you must also expect conditions at home and at work to be turned completely upside down. Hopefully, it will all work out in your favour!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There is a lot to be said for taking firm control. I don’t think you’ll be able to assert any sort of authority over people who are determined to go their own way, but at least you can make sure that fundamental jobs are continued and completed, in spite of others’ worst efforts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If this is not a decisive period, I don’t know what is. If you should be pushed into an emotional free-fall within the next twenty four hours, there are a number of things that you can do. For a start, you can appreciate the freedom this entails. For another, you can pick the spot where you come down to earth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You still appear to be in a quandary over a fear or worry which seems to have its roots in the past of long, long ago. You may face these hidden feelings now, or you might instead focus on improving your practical skills and experience in a way which will prove extremely useful in the future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

One of my major concerns is that you’re becoming a bit accident-prone, mainly because you’re increasingly inclined to rash or impulsive actions. Do be cautious, and do listen to those little warning signals that other people send out, even without meaning to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Chaos can be a very creative force astrologically, for it stirs new potential out of the ether. You may be bemused by the sheer range of possibilities at the present time, although you must be prepared for one set of circumstances to come to an end before another can blossom.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your sixth sense often has strange ways of letting you know what’s happening next. An unusual amount of planetary energy aligned with the regions of your chart denoting communication, creativity, travel, romance and friendship, means that this is a time which favours the fancy-free and young-at-heart.

