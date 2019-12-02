Horoscope Today, December 02, 2019: Leo, Aries, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius, Taurus, other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, December 02, 2019: Cancer, Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius, Taurus, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, December 02, 2019: Cancer, Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius, Taurus, and other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It is much more useful to offer you positive advice than make a forecast for the day, so let me tell you that by far the best way to use your planetary energies today is to make a point of being spontaneous, creative and young-at-heart. One last thought: steer clear of people who are out to provoke you.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Every year has its turning point and you are now in the final sprint towards the next prime celestial signpost. To continue the metaphor, when you arrive at the parting of the ways you may not know which direction to turn. This is why this is a week to watch and wait and learn.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Passions are rising, and there’ll be moments when feelings can spin out of control. If in doubt, your best policy this week is to continue to smile sweetly. Actually, you may go a little further than you did last week and actively interfere in other people’s lives, forcing them to look on the bright side!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

I can’t tell you not to throw your weight around this week, for I think that it is about time that you stood up for yourself. But I can advise you to pick your targets with care. Aim right and you’ll score an emotional bull’s-eye. One other point: don’t take too much notice of gossip!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Every dog has its day, as the saying goes, and so it is with the signs of the zodiac. Today is your chance to play head prefect down here on planet earth, on behalf of the celestial energies up above. I think you’ll have to keep the rest of us in line!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Even though there are a lot of volatile feelings lingering below the surface, it’s a strangely secretive day, and I would imagine you’ll be keen to keep yourself to yourself. However, nothing is ever so simple, and if you do a good turn you’ll be anxious for others to hear all about it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The route to success lies through team-work today, even if other people seem eager to fall out! One word of advice for the week, though: don’t fret if partners prove unreliable. There may be nothing you, or they, can do about it, so do yourself a favour and remain open to new developments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

I would not be doing my job if I didn’t point out that the coming astrological alignment is extremely powerful. Think back to what happened in the past and then see the current period as a fulfilment of the personal potential which was stirred up months, or even years, ago.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Mixed indications suggest a number of intriguing personal possibilities. You could have good feelings at work and emotional support from partners, but possible friction over finances. Indeed, I’d keep a very close watch on cash transactions this week if I were you: you don’t want to throw good money after bad.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Somebody is positioning themselves for a major row. If you wish to have a jolly good knock-about, probably towards the end of the week, all well and good. If, on the other hand, you want a quiet life, use evasive action now. Whatever happens, take responsibility for your own achievements!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

For once you seem to be strangely resistant to change. In fact, it looks as if you’ll be hanging on tight this week in the face not of a wind of change, but a full-scale hurricane. By the end of the week, though, you may have to alter your strategy. And that might just be a good thing!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

I will say this once and once only: accept financial delays as offering a valuable chance to make up for past mistakes. By going back over old ground this week you can make sure that a dire situation is never repeated. Also, watch out for family members or colleagues who just don’t seem able to see reason!

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App