Horoscope Today, December 17, 2019: Aries, Taurus, Capricorn, Leo, Pisces, Libra, other zodiac signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today: check the astrological prediction for all zodiac signs. Horoscope Today: check the astrological prediction for all zodiac signs.

Horoscope Today: ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20) – Continue to play for time and don’t let anyone else force the pace. This is a very special moment for you as far as your personal creativity is concerned and the last thing you want to do is let anyone else dictate your movements for you, especially if they’ve picked up the wrong end of the stick.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You are now officially in a period of maximum domestic uncertainty. Let me tell you now that friction will only develop if you battle to keep things as they are. If you accept and even initiate change over the next two months, the consequences could be miraculous.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Get down to some serious work as soon as you can. By serious, I don’t mean that it shouldn’t be fun, but that anything you do now will be tied in to your destiny. I’d also advise a spot of day-dreaming if required! You might think that this is wasting time, but it’s a great way to create space for new ideas.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Once you’ve dealt with financial matters, probably no more than routine shopping, you’ll be free to let your mind wander. Overseas contacts seem to be important, which means that a family member far away is waiting to hear from you. Plus, an adventurous possibility is on the way.

Also Read | As students protest across country, PM Modi warns against ‘vested interests’

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

To be forewarned, as they say, is to be forearmed. It’s therefore important to point out that even though you are entering a phase of unparalleled optimism, some of your hopes may be unrealistic. You must sort out what is possible from what is not.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

The following applies to your life over the next two months, so don’t forget it: you are increasingly likely to feel exploited or undermined and will tend to blame other people, yet the cause, and hence the solution, lies with you. Once you’ve taken that on board then you’ll be well on the way to finding a solution.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

The day seems to be divided into two halves, and you can swing to extremes either favoring self-indulgence or putting the emphasis on work. Certain people are convinced that you have a lazy streak, and now may be a good time to prove them right! Don’t let them pressurize you!

Also Read | If you don’t consider us citizens, we don’t consider you as govt: Kanhaiya on Citizenship Law

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Don’t complain if you have been disappointed financially. There will be plenty of chances to make up for it later on, perhaps within a few days. Actually, self-indulgence should be a priority, perhaps because it’s when you’re enjoying yourself that you come up with the answers to rather serious questions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

It’s bound to be some time before you can fully recover from past disturbances, but, in almost exactly one week, you should be able to more than makeup for one particular mistake. In fact, it’s an astrological law that each time the same opportunity returns, we make better of it.

Also Read | Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane set to be next Army Chief

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Others may make extravagant gestures, but you ought to be the one to call time on reckless financial adventures. Every single penny, cent, rupee or peseta you spend must be designed to earn two back in the future. You can’t guarantee success, but you can do your best.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

While one very important planet, Saturn, urges you to dig your heels in, this could be a risky strategy. For the next twelve weeks, compromise and total flexibility must be an essential part of your strategy. Follow the Jupiterian path – the way of hope and optimism.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Slowly but surely, your confidence is starting to return. You should soon feel strong enough to make important arrangements and plot the next stage of a health and fitness program. You also need to keep your mind in trim, so you might be seriously investigating a new interest.

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd