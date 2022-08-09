Horoscope Today, August 9, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

August 9, 2022 1:00:40 am
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)
It’s a moment for shedding commitments rather than taking on extra. You should pay greater attention to making your existing relationships more satisfying – and see to it that a loved one is happy. Remember that other people are far more important than financial success.
TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)
The Moon’s role in your chart is increasingly practical, but you are also being given a good deal of emotional strength and resilience. Your celestial task today is to look after other people with great kindness, care and consideration, whether you want to or not!
Subscriber Only Stories
GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)
Mercury, your planetary ruler, plays a significant role in almost every important celestial aspect over the near future, even if indirectly. You may find that in one way or another, and probably without meaning to, you become the centre of attention.]
CANCER (June 22 – July 23)
You are still passing through an outstanding and memorable period, although it looks very much as if you may be taking your good luck for granted. It’s amazing what you can find to grumble about when you try! Financial stress seems to be ever-present, but will pass soon.
LEO July 24 – Aug. 23)
You may enhance your freedom of action by taking responsibility for your own choices. Any adverse aspects between now and the end of the week will remind you that you must exert more control over your personal affairs. Deal with problems just as soon as you see them coming.
VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)
Awkward dilemmas refuse to go away! You’ll be wondering whether you can adjust your own beliefs and fit in with other people’s demands. But, then, should you even consider unusual offers – or just turn them down flat? You see, you might find that if you go ahead now, circumstances will have changed by the time you finish.
LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)
Stand back and take a cool look at some of your obligations. Many areas of your life must now be viewed in the cold light of day. You will have to examine details and issues that could encourage you to make long-overdue improvements in your personal affairs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)
You’re still wondering whether you’ve made a commitment too far. Although by nature you tend to give others the benefit of the doubt, this isn’t because you think they’re right. It’s because you lack confidence in your own ideas. Be a little more determined this week.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)
Pluto is the planet responsible for some of the positive forecasts made for you over the last year. It is still bugging you, but if you would only accept that a shake-up in your opinions and attitudes was necessary, you’d soon rid yourself of any lingering blues.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)
As a Capricorn you know how important material security is to your well-being. It’s therefore welcome news that a financial matter completed this week should allay many of your current fears. If you’re over-emotional early on, don’t worry; by the afternoon you’ll be much more level-headed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)
You’re walking a tight-rope. Make the right moves and your success will be brilliant. Even now your destiny is being shaped by a strident solar alignment which is due to stir up the heavens before very much longer. The time has come to play for even higher stakes than in the past.
PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)
You’re in a secretive mood today, keen to keep your feelings to yourself. There will be moments when you will be in a position to make snap decisions over career issues. By all means adopt a rash approach if you don’t mind ending up isolated or alone. Take romantic promises with a pinch of salt.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Recipe for Gold: Ice baths for Lakshya, brother’s rice & dal for Satwik, Lamb for Chirag, Nandos’ grilled chicken, and manic ab workouts + Italian for Sindhu
MGIS complies with policy for kids from municipal schools: AMC school board
Proceedings under PMLA cannot continue if no scheduled offence, says court
Tazia procession today in Surat, traffic restrictions in place
No update from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu on implementation of NEP 2020: Govt in Lok Sabha
Lumpy Skin Disease: 131 more cattle deaths, toll rises to 2,633 in Gujarat
JEE-Main: Two from Gujarat in top 100 ranks
Five-day event: DefExpo 2022 to be held in Gandhinagar from Oct 18
Arvind Kejriwal in Palanpur tomorrow, third visit to state in 10 days
Congress slams ED move to issue Kharge summons during House session
Redeveloped Parimal garden to be open to public today
Maharahstra: Monsoon session to begin on August 17