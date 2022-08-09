scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Horoscope Today, August 9, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Gemini-Mercury, your planetary ruler, plays a significant role in almost every important celestial aspect over the near future, even if indirectly

Written by Peter Vidal | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 1:00:40 am
Horoscope Today, August 9, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s a moment for shedding commitments rather than taking on extra. You should pay greater attention to making your existing relationships more satisfying – and see to it that a loved one is happy. Remember that other people are far more important than financial success.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon’s role in your chart is increasingly practical, but you are also being given a good deal of emotional strength and resilience. Your celestial task today is to look after other people with great kindness, care and consideration, whether you want to or not!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury, your planetary ruler, plays a significant role in almost every important celestial aspect over the near future, even if indirectly. You may find that in one way or another, and probably without meaning to, you become the centre of attention.]

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You are still passing through an outstanding and memorable period, although it looks very much as if you may be taking your good luck for granted. It’s amazing what you can find to grumble about when you try! Financial stress seems to be ever-present, but will pass soon.

LEO July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may enhance your freedom of action by taking responsibility for your own choices. Any adverse aspects between now and the end of the week will remind you that you must exert more control over your personal affairs. Deal with problems just as soon as you see them coming.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Awkward dilemmas refuse to go away! You’ll be wondering whether you can adjust your own beliefs and fit in with other people’s demands. But, then, should you even consider unusual offers – or just turn them down flat? You see, you might find that if you go ahead now, circumstances will have changed by the time you finish.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Stand back and take a cool look at some of your obligations. Many areas of your life must now be viewed in the cold light of day. You will have to examine details and issues that could encourage you to make long-overdue improvements in your personal affairs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’re still wondering whether you’ve made a commitment too far. Although by nature you tend to give others the benefit of the doubt, this isn’t because you think they’re right. It’s because you lack confidence in your own ideas. Be a little more determined this week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Pluto is the planet responsible for some of the positive forecasts made for you over the last year. It is still bugging you, but if you would only accept that a shake-up in your opinions and attitudes was necessary, you’d soon rid yourself of any lingering blues.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

As a Capricorn you know how important material security is to your well-being. It’s therefore welcome news that a financial matter completed this week should allay many of your current fears. If you’re over-emotional early on, don’t worry; by the afternoon you’ll be much more level-headed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re walking a tight-rope. Make the right moves and your success will be brilliant. Even now your destiny is being shaped by a strident solar alignment which is due to stir up the heavens before very much longer. The time has come to play for even higher stakes than in the past.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re in a secretive mood today, keen to keep your feelings to yourself. There will be moments when you will be in a position to make snap decisions over career issues. By all means adopt a rash approach if you don’t mind ending up isolated or alone. Take romantic promises with a pinch of salt.

 

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 01:00:40 am

