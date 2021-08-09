Horoscope Today, August 9, 2021: Leo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon is already creating problems and challenges in your domestic life, but nothing you can’t handle. Try to see partners’ criticism as well-intentioned and glean what you can from their helpful comments. After all, there is a great deal of sense in their wise words.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It is difficult to escape the fact that this is a period for hard work. Lazy Taureans might therefore run into problems, whereas those of you who have a highly-developed work ethic should do just fine. But you may hold certain information to yourself. You’re still keeping your secrets – and why shouldn’t you?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Every now and then the planets give you an enormous shot of energy. However, it’s entirely up to you whether you use this constructively or destructively. It’s important to act with maturity and self-restraint over the coming days: you’ll gain respect from your friends if you do.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Venus is in a brilliant relationship with Jupiter, one which is sure to minimise personal friction. Dreams of distant places or foreign romance may be sufficient to distract you from the rigours of family life. Yet, there’s still something missing, something you’re still striving for.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s not like a Leo to chop and change, but it does seem that events may oblige you to alter a number of deeply-held opinions. In such circumstances, flexibility can only be seen as a major virtue. If you make allowances for partners now, they’ll do the same for you later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

As a Virgo you know better than anyone how important it is to organise your affairs and have all your dates sorted out in advance. Yet, in a week like this, the stars are likely to have different ideas, throwing all your best plans into the melting-pot.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You frequently appear to be very self-contained and happy with your own company. However, appearances are deceptive and there does seem to be a strong likelihood that you will put yourself at someone else’s mercy over the next few days. The question is, why? Only you can say!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

True, you are able to see the underlying truth of any situation better than most people, but that doesn’t make it easier for you to settle disputes. Your tendency to get emotionally involved makes you a poor diplomat at the moment, so you may have to leave other people to battle it out!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may still feel hard done by, but you have waited too long and worked too hard not to accept an opportunity or invitation. Especially one which will lead to promotion, or increased status in your community – or to romantic bliss. You may have to take a leap into the dark.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Professional Capricorns may have a more intense period than those of you with purely personal schemes and ambitions to pursue. Partners’ generosity, or lack of it, still holds the key. You could need to wait while they make up their minds, so be patient.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are an impressionable person, often believing what you are told. The message of the next few days’ worth of planetary aspects, is that you should believe only what you know to be right for you. Perhaps it’s fine to be a little selfish for a change.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

In spite of the fact that stressful stars are raising the possibility of a conflict or two, you are in an ideal position to sidestep such personal battles and appreciate excellent possibilities for excitement and drama. You see, what at first appears to be difficult can be turned to your advantage.