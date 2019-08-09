Horoscope Today, August 9, 2019: Capricorn, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Taurus, Pisces, Aries – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Advertising

You may tend to exaggerate or over-dramatise both your successes and the difficulties you face, but this is all par for the course for the Arien personality. Try and be a little more realistic, though. The simple reason is that, if you’re not, you’ll run into a series of misunderstandings.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Important changes really are afoot, there’s no doubt about that. However, partners and other people to whom you are close, will demand proof of your intentions together with suitable guarantees that you are genuinely capable of fulfilling your commitments.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Someone you trust still seems prone to letting you down, or trying to duck out of a commitment. Don’t worry. It’s all due to Mercury’s wonderful motion, one day clearing up all your doubts, the next sowing confusion in your personal and intimate affairs.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Advertising

You may sometimes wonder why you take such trouble to keep people informed of your plans and intentions when they react with such indifference or ingratitude. Still, they are the losers, not you. And, with that in mind, work out what you can do next.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Perhaps it’s because the Sun is your planetary ruler that you take other people’s support and loyalty for granted. Yet events of the past few days may have taught you that you have no right to expect to get something for nothing. That’s a necessary lesson, I’m afraid!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

All forms of travel and communication are to the fore now, and it seems very much as if you will be getting away for purely social reasons. You can now expect to hear from loved ones who are far away, and the result may be a family gathering or celebration.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Never forget how important it is to pay credit where credit is due, otherwise you will not be able to rely on partners’ sympathy and encouragement in future. You really do have a great deal to be thankful for. For one thing, next year is going to bring unprecedented success in one of your treasured ambitions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Financial decisions are looming, as you know only too well. Some time within the next two or three weeks you must decide one way or the other, however attractive different alternatives may seem. You’re definitely looking for a way out – but which way is it to be? That is the question!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Jan. 20)

Mercury maintains its helpful alignment with your sign today, good enough reason to arrange interviews, attend important meetings and hold vital discussions. For the next few weeks you will be at your most persuasive, and your words will be backed by rare emotional force.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Since you have already coped with a good deal of adversity in your life, you should be extremely well placed to cope with a problematic planetary picture which is now emerging. Other people may soon be coming to you for advice. You’ll have to respond to each case in turn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s time to shatter a few preconceived ideas and prove just how well you can get on without other people if the need arises. What transpires over the next few days will surely reinforce your confidence. And, once it does so, you will be ready to face the world again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Events that are taking place now are perhaps insufficient to restore your confidence or raise your morale. Only you can do this. In addition to which you can only do it by taking a good long look at your successes and achievements so far – as well as your failures!