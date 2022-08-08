scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Horoscope Today, August 8, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Libra:-Professional and worldly ambitions sometimes seem so simple compared with family and domestic pressures

Written by Peter Vidal | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 1:00:45 am
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re not renowned for your patience, and it doesn’t take much to push you to breaking point. However, if you take evasive action at the beginning of the week, you’ll avert a struggle at the end. I know you’re happiest when everyone is getting on fine, so make it happen!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Anything that was settled or agreed recently should be binding and there doesn’t seem to be much that can be added to existing conditions. However, you’re sure to face one or two differences of opinion later on, partly as a result of your own need to assert your independence.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Venus’ impact on your sign goes through a subtle shift, and you have a few days left to complete emotional arrangements. If other people have anything to say on the matter, you will soon receive a marvellous invitation. I have a feeling you’ll be surprised!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You know that Cancer is a water sign and therefore highly emotional. This week, though, it’s the intellectuals who will be making the running, so you may be wise to keep quiet and save your ideas for later. Watch out when you’re with friends – or you’ll be left holding the bill!

LEO July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s not clear whether it’s you or a partner who needs more freedom, but one way or the other a commitment has to be altered. Some of you may be inclined to call it a day. You may consider it more sensible, though, to hang on for a while and see the way the land lies.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Venus has certainly been providing brilliant conditions for professional aspirations. All of you born under the sign of the Virgin have discovered that who you know is much more important than what you know. You have also learnt that charm has many uses.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Professional and worldly ambitions sometimes seem so simple compared with family and domestic pressures. The comparison is largely an illusion. If you take an impartial look, you’ll see just how well you’re doing on all fronts. And you really don’t have to take sides when friends fall out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Everything that takes place over the next two weeks pales into insignificance when you consider what is possible. If you’re ready to go all out for a major ambition again, light the blue touch paper and retire! Please don’t let fussy friends wind you up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Mars is always a planet to watch in your personal affairs, mainly because it has such a powerful influence on your general energy level. Although this celestial body is now urging you on to more and more hard work, financial rewards will not lag far behind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is no knowing what others are scheming at the moment, but I think you can rely on partners’ integrity and sincerity to see that whatever is done is completed in line with the very best of motives. Just make sure that you don’t have to pay for everyone else!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You have come to terms with emotional upsets, yet there is still a lingering sense that a wrong has yet to be righted. Although you may now speak your mind, this may not mean that a rift is mended just yet. There may still be some way to go before you’re in the clear.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You should enjoy yourself this week, as long, that is, as you are able to put certain cares and worries behind you. Be a typical Piscean and separate yourself from unwanted obligations. It’s amazing how easy you’ll find it to make yourself invisible!

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 01:00:45 am

