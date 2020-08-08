Horoscope Today August 8, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today August 8, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

It is said that although you were born a fighter, you have the heart of a peacemaker. In other words, although you naturally take command, you long for co-operation. Today is a good time to find it. It all looks very complicated though, so there really aren’t any easy answers.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury’s challenge to your sign should be teaching you the value of what great mystics call non-attachment. In this case it is your attitudes and opinions which should be abandoned, even if you’ve held them since time immemorial. A little more belief in the future would come in handy.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Seldom have you needed so much guidance and support. You probably won’t let on, but inside it feels as if much of what you have striven for is unravelling. It isn’t, of course, but your feelings still cry out for reassurance. You should get it in the next few days.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

There are increasingly strong signals that you’re about to receive a series of welcome invitations. Rather than sitting next to the phone, waiting for it to ring, though, how about getting the ball rolling yourself? You never know, you might get the response you’re hoping for.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

A superficial reading of your chart reveals this as an extravagant moment. On deeper examination what is revealed is that you are now well on the way to a remarkable breakthrough which could guarantee your security for a very long time to come indeed.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

One particularly encouraging aspect is setting you up for an emotional whirlwind. The main proviso is that you initiate new enterprises and adventures yourself, taking advantage of Jupiter’s confidence-building influences. Also, keep a very close eye on cash opportunities.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You will probably be completely unaware of what is being planned at home or within your family. At the very least you can afford to be the recipient of welcome generosity. What makes more sense to you, though, is the old adage that it is nobler to give than to receive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

You’ll soon be able to strike out on your own, mainly because you have your own ideas. You’ll no longer have to pay lip-service to employers, or anyone in authority for that matter. The fact is that you probably know more than they do, so it’s up to them to make the compromises.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You should let it be known that any new financial arrangement must take your feelings into account. This makes for a complex situation in which debts of honour are as important as monetary ones. Plus, of course, there’s the little question of a friend, who owes you a favour, to be considered.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

You hold a full set of emotional trump cards at the moment. Whether you choose to play them today or save them until next week is another matter, but in general it’s a case of the sooner the better. In fact, what’s good for you might just be good for others, too.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Secret feelings still seem to dominate your life, and deciding which way to jump may be putting quite a strain on your emotional reserves. Don’t worry if you now have to sort out a major financial proposal, it should be fairly straightforward.

