Horoscope Today, August 5, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Although you are generally regarded as someone who is open, honest and sincere, you will find it difficult to respond to today’s events with your usual integrity. If necessary, keep a low profile – and if you spot trouble coming, then get out of the way!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Nothing is quite as clear-cut or certain as you imagine, and you may be astounded when a person you thought that you knew well shows themselves in an entirely new light. Alter your plans in line with events and you’ll defuse a whole set of personal obstacles.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)­­­­­­­­­­­­­

The tide of fortune at work is about to turn. Yet you must now be ever more alert if you are to shape events to your will. Today, you may have to sit back, leaving other people to deal with their problems. After all, there is a limit to what even you can accomplish!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Carelessness could be a problem, so watch out if you’re travelling: you really must confirm all instructions and arrangements before setting out. Also, don’t compromise your principles because, if you do, then you might gain short-term advantage at the cost of a long-term loss of respect.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

This is certain to be an action-packed day, the culmination of all the last month’s developments. However, the main issue for you still revolves around your financial commitments. Perhaps it is now time to call a halt to excess spending, or at least to get someone else to chip in!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Don’t get too hot under the collar if partners and colleagues refuse to co-operate or decide not to endorse certain schemes. Your pet projects will survive with or without other people’s help. What you need to do is deal with someone who seems determined to get in your way – perhaps by explaining what you’re really up to.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The overall picture as far as professional interests are concerned is now likely to become more acute. In addition, you may begin to be concerned that too much stress and strain is wearing you down physically. The answer is simple – take a little extra rest and relaxation. And soon!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may be close to finding your heart’s desire. Or, at least, you may be closer to establishing what exactly it is that you want and why you are attracted to some people more than others. That’s excellent news, for if you understand your motives then you’ll be able to streamline your affairs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

In spite of a series of challenging planetary aspects which denote uncertainty at home, you will be able to overcome any adverse consequences through the simple expedient of careful planning. That, though, is an exercise you’ll probably need some help with!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Believe it or not there is a silver lining behind today’s clouds. Not until the dust has settled will you see just how fortunate you are. Please do not be put off by other people’s apparent inability to comprehend your plans or understand your intentions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You have to travel along unknown paths and venture into new emotional terrain before you discover the secret to who you are and where you’re going. In the meantime, try and maintain good relationships with people who, after all, have always stood by you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

An emotional ‘U turn’ lies just around the corner. There is a lot which you can do and say, but you would be advised to hold fire unless you are absolutely one hundred percent sure of your ground. I hope that it’s not too late! If it is, then you might be blushing.