Horoscope Today August 5, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Aries, Libra, Scorpio, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today August 5, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Something strange is happening at home. Just what this is completely unclear, but it seems likely that it’s all to do with the past. A little detective work might therefore be in order. Are there any mistakes you’ve made which you haven’t acknowledged? If not, that’s fine but, if you have, do something about it now.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Venus, the planet which heralds emotional changes, is in many respects very well positioned indeed, so try to make things easier for yourself as well as others by being more flexible over long-term arrangements, especially at home. Try to understand a partner’s point of view, even if you do disagree with it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Other people may be stealing your ideas. You may find this terribly irritating, but if you stop and think for a moment, you’ll remember that imitation is indeed the sincerest form of flattery. You can actually change your attitudes completely – and offer a rival your help!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Anyone who believes that you are a placid and unambitious individual must be living on another planet, or just confused by the fact that, at the moment, many of your concerns are private and personal. Still, it’s your right to be a mystery, if that’s what you want.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may feel that you have been hoodwinked and manipulated, but you must remember that people who have reneged on promises or commitments may not have done so intentionally. They might have had little choice over the matter, and you can give them plenty of time to come round.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It has been said that your perfectionism is at once your biggest strength and your greatest weakness. The problem for you now is that it will mean that while you succeed by other people’s standards, you fail according to your own. Sometimes you’re much too harsh on yourself!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Mars’s magnificent role in your solar chart indicates that you are in perpetual danger of facing hostility from people who blame you for their own shortcomings. Such resentment may be brushed aside with the contempt it deserves, but you should also find time to smooth a loved one’s ruffled feathers.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Serious problems only arise if you refuse to alter your stand on career or professional matters. If you accept whatever new responsibilities are pushed in your direction, you will gain in both confidence and experience. It will be a pleasant feeling when other people look up to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You should be aware of just how fortunate you have been recently, for although Pluto, which signifies emotional upset, is a difficult planet, it is often much kinder to you than to anyone else. Now you can look forward to helpful developments at home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Although there is nothing you will receive with so much reluctance as advice, it should pay you to listen carefully. There may be many hidden meanings, and it could take someone with your sensitivity to pick them all up. If you do, then the results will definitely be to your advantage.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may allow events to take their own course over the next few days, and wait for certain friends to make up their minds. This will happen very soon, but you can’t say exactly when. All you can do is keep trying to make partners see sense. Perhaps you should also come off the fence.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Above all else, you like people to be nice to you. However, you have a remarkable talent for ignoring obvious signals of attraction from other people. You should be more alert to such emotional undercurrents in future, otherwise you’ll miss out on interesting possibilities – and that’s an understatement.

