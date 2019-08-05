Horoscope Today, August 5, 2019: Taurus, Sagittarius, Gemini, Virgo — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

This is one of those rare weeks when a number of planets form a series of very particular alignments. It will be worth your while making an enormous effort to finalise plans and make important arrangements. But, then, I’m sure that you know that already!

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The wise person, it is said, rules their stars. The best way to do this now is to anticipate future developments and, for you, this means looking ahead and taking evasive action to head off an approaching personal confrontation. Pick and choose with great care in affairs of the heart.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

According to tradition this is a strange time of year for you, yet even in adverse circumstances you have much to learn. Indeed, you may even gain from being forced to abandon or modify your normal routine. There is a great deal to be said for keeping your plans to yourself, just for now.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Overall, the planets will maintain a balance of friendly and stressful aspects to your sign this week. Just as Mercury removes itself, making it harder for you to reach agreement, magnificent Venus will step in and implement improvements in your social life.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Domestic tensions look set to ease, possibly because you have now made, or are about to make, an important choice. You will be happy just as long as friends and relatives concur with your decision. On the other hand, an employer or colleague now needs your trust and understanding.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept 23)

Over the next few days you may be faced with your last chance to settle a business arrangement or finalise joint spending plans. Circumstances will change very soon, perhaps after a friend moves the goal posts. Just how you react will be very much a matter for you, and partners should keep quiet.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Take a careful look at your business arrangements and financial commitments. Friends or partners will soon be asking you to account for your actions and it is essential that you have all the figures straight. Even your romantic desires will be dominated by what you can and can’t afford.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

You’ve been thinking long and hard about what the next move should be. Until now it has seemed likely that you would have to go it alone, but all that will change when a new and willing partner arrives on the scene. The chance of a cash bonus will excite your hopes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Whatever you feel about life, your mood will have completely altered by the end of the week. In the meantime, pay detailed attention to your financial affairs. You are not alone in feeling the squeeze, so never imagine that you have to face such questions by yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You pride yourself on your honesty, but over the next few days, it will become increasingly clear that you had better keep certain items of information to yourself. Discretion may be the best course, but then that always comes naturally to any true Capricorn.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 20)

This may be an increasingly sociable time, largely because of the movement of planets through those angles of your chart denoting public success and acclaim. Do not be afraid to acknowledge those wonderful achievements for which you are responsible.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

This could be an important time professionally, even though your life may be bedeviled by the need to make decisions. The trouble is that each alternative has its own attractions, yet there is no way you can have your cake and eat it. You’ll have to make a hard choice, Pisces!