Horoscope Today, August 31, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re confident that your ideas are right, and you are in a fine position to astound people who have doubted your word, but you may also embarrass them, if you wish. Whether this is the correct thing to do in the present circumstances is another matter!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The main planetary change of mood will occur while you’re still fast asleep, so by the time the morning gets under way, certain important decisions will have been taken on your behalf. Whether you like it or not, you will have to deal with fundamental financial questions.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You really must listen carefully to what loved ones are saying, for somebody to whom you are very close emotionally, will supply you with a dose of hope and optimism that until now has been lacking. If necessary, take a short journey in search of the truth.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Today’s exceptionally secretive stars suit your basic astrological character. There’s little that you like better than knowing more than anyone else, and keeping vital information to yourself! On the other hand, when the time comes for partners to be informed, you’d better be quick off the mark.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your social stars are quite splendid, and you may enjoy the entire range of human contacts from intimate and passionate affairs through to the most casual meetings. At work, your ideas should be listened to very carefully, for you really have got your finger on the pulse.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

One very useful path to take is to develop any spiritual interests and mystical aspirations. These are the things that it is impossible to put into words, but a knowledge of them will help you establish your own sense of destiny – and hence to manage your day-to-day affairs much better.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

What transpired last week should have made you see that you badly under-estimated someone. If you haven’t learnt this valuable lesson, I fear you may still be stumbling around in the dark, so wise up! An emotional mistake could carry a price tag, by the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You must endeavour to do your best if only because nobody else will do it for you. The great thing to remember is that your stars are looking delightfully prosperous and that, with the right moves, you will make a handsome profit. Not only that, but emotional riches are yours for the asking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There is an emotional power-struggle under way, almost certainly concerning home affairs. If by any chance work is the focus of today’s tensions, you should recognise that colleagues’ feelings must be acknowledged and understood. Keep your eyes open for a passing cash offer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

I don’t mean today’s forecasts to sound boring, but there is nothing to do but press on with all routine chores and necessary tasks. Look on this as a valuable time to clear the decks and make more time for pleasure later on. Don’t worry – your rewards will come.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Today’s lunar alignments speak of family pleasure and romantic fulfilment, so you have only yourself to blame if you insist on looking on the dark side. You do have the chance to take control, that’s for sure. But you need to carry other people with you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may turn a blind eye to inconvenient facts if you wish. There is nothing to be gained from facing up to the unpleasant side of life if it is going to do you no good and benefit nobody. Besides, what is wrong with living a fantasy? Absolutely nothing!