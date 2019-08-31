Horoscope Today, August 31, 2019: Leo, Scorpio, Virgo, Pisces, Taurus, Libra, Aries — check astrology prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Venus, planet of love, is now in a lively situation, a fact of some considerable significance. Although this is inclined to make you a little self-centred, you will gradually find it easier to accept affection and express your feelings to the people who count.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You are not alone in experiencing wonderfully auspicious stars. All I can say is that it is up to you to create the conditions in which you permit such pleasurable influences into your life by leaving yourself open to whatever happens and steering clear of conflict.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Evening stars look best if entertaining or passionate encounters are on your mind. Don’t allow the pressures of the day to force you into cancelling engagements. Relationships with children will improve if you make it clear that there are lines which should never be crossed, but offer plenty of security as well.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Although in general it’s a day to deal with practical chores, I think that you won’t get very far if you try to tackle outstanding domestic issues. These may be best left until tomorrow when your lunar patterns begin to look more businesslike.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Sun’s relationship with Neptune is romantic in the broadest sense, arousing dreams of future success. However, the fact that work and routine chores are set to loom large over the weekend will bring you back down to earth. There are ways to ease problems by throwing money at them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although you may still feel out on a limb or out of touch, it may help to know that your stars are still broadly helpful. Issues of principle are dear to your heart. Travel plans may be delayed or deferred but relations with children should be better than before.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Adverse alignments to planets in strategic zones of your solar chart are overwhelmed by easy ones. There’s a natural evolution to the day’s developments and after a while you will become aware of a change in mood and very soon partners will be encouraging you to recover your rightful place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If somebody you know is being terribly annoying or just plain uncooperative, you know what you have to do about it. Be strongly Scorpionic and let them learn from their own mistakes, secure in the knowledge that they will come round and agree with you in the end.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Once in a while, you are given the chance to back up your dreams with some hard cash. I am not saying that every penny spent now will produce results, but the stars are advising you to investigate new investments. By the way, a secret will be revealed within the next couple of days.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A confrontation or clash of wills is unlikely to materialise, perhaps because you instinctively see the way out of any difficulty. It is far more likely that family relationships will improve, even though the emotional temperature will be heightened over the next week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and everything is better than it seems. The present gloom is largely a mirage created by the backwards movement of that tricky planet, Mercury. In point of fact, your personal prospects are pretty bright.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are going to have to balance your own energetic desire to get your own way against the fact that others may have the organisational edge. You can take the path of least resistance and let partners assume control. Or you can say enough-is-enough and set the pace at home.