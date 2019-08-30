Horoscope Today, August 30, 2019: Scorpio, Leo, Aquarius, Pisces, Taurus, Libra, Cancer — check astrology prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

As the Sun moves through its current position, it links up with a series of planets involved in professional and worldly ambitions in your career house. All hard-working and capable Ariens are about to benefit financially from their past efforts!

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The only chance of explosive situations this week has now passed. The planets are in a relaxed and friendly disposition, allowing you to adopt a well-known Taurean posture in which you do as little as possible. Why don’t you minimise onerous responsibilities?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Sun is shedding fresh light on parts of your psyche that other planets fail to reach. I would expect this to be a period which is punctuated by rather strange dreams, themselves the result of mysterious healing processes in your unconscious mind.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

One very subtle planetary movement today may have no recognisable results until another week has passed. However, you may like to know now that relationships at work are about to become warmer and more friendly. You may also be lined up for an extra community responsibility.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The whole point about today’s ambitious, emotional and businesslike lunar alignments is that you will do best by following an entirely un-Leonine course of reserve and caution. The last thing you want is for domestic disagreements to flare up again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is about to be a battle for supremacy between the Moon and Venus, two highly emotional planets. The result may be a certain amount of hysteria, and you may be as responsible for this as anyone else. Keep an eye on reckless and explosive feelings.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Work away quietly behind the scenes on others’ behalf. If you are doing more than your fair share, please don’t feel hard done by or exploited. It is your destiny to put in more than you take out at the moment, so it’s only to be expected that you might feel unappreciated.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The best that can be said about your current stars is that they favour personal pleasures, hedonism and decadence. On the other hand, you usually take your leisure pursuits so seriously that you may pass over certain wild possibilities. What can we say except that you’re as complicated as ever!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’ll be wearing your affections on your sleeve today. Other people are likely to notice this and certain among them will look to you to provide them with security. Your emotional associates will be trying to turn you into some sort of mother hen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You have spent too much time pondering the future. Now perhaps you should get on and make it a reality. Jupiter and Saturn are about to link up with other planets to form another key relationship in your long-term cycle, one which could shake you to your foundations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

No one can tell you more about yourself than you. Yet you often seem determined to ignore the helpful advice that other people offer, even when you are wrong. Listen very carefully now, and notice all those small but significant words of wisdom.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Life is full of strange twists. What seemed like a financial reversal or climb-down may turn out to be just the opposite. Hopefully a promised windfall will materialise before long, although I am afraid that the size of such a reward is impossible to forecast.