Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Horoscope Today, August 3, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Leo-Your life is so often a question of keeping up with the neighbours, rather than of making real substantial improvements in your affairs based on what is good for you

Written by Peter Vidal | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 1:00:57 am
Horoscope Today, August 3, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There’s a superb if challenging tie-up between planets responsible for your career and your finances. What this means now is that increased prestige and enhanced earnings could well go hand-in-hand. But you may find that it’s a community role which fulfils your needs.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It can be so annoying when people at work are uncertain about their opinions and vague about their plans, but you are also likely to be affected by such a loss of direction some time soon. It may even be possible to follow up completely contradictory courses of action at the same time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A series of reassuring aspects to your favourite planets will only be effective if you take steps to put all your plans and intentions on a sound practical basis. There is no room for waffle, perhaps because people out there are relying on you to show what you’re made of.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You are benefiting from a striking relationship with expansive, optimistic Jupiter and generous gestures will do you good in the long run. One thing you can do for yourself at the moment is find unusual solutions to old and familiar problems. You never know – it might just work!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your life is so often a question of keeping up with the neighbours, rather than of making real substantial improvements in your affairs based on what is good for you. You may now be realising that such a course can involve you in unexpected costs, and that perhaps you have needs which you’ve ignored for too long.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Life is often so serious and sober, yet it’s open to you to follow sudden impulses if you wish, however ridiculous or child-like they may be. All similarly-minded spirits and soul-mates will support you in your endeavours, so surround yourself with people who are on your wavelength.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It must be so strange when your plans work out in unexpected ways. Yet nothing in astrology happens without a reason, and you must see that over the next few weeks you will be given a chance to change your direction. Whether you seize opportunities now, or wait until they come round again, is up to you, so choose wisely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Stay cool. Don’t over-react or over-dramatise your emotional problems just because you feel that you have been hard-done-by in the past. You should reflect deeply on all your complaints before unjustly accusing your fellows because, if it turns out that you’re wrong, you’ll never forgive yourself!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The fact that planetary activity is so much less intense than in the past should allow you to relax. But please keep an eye on apparently trivial complaints at home which could flare up without warning. If someone close by is bothered by secret fears, then offer whatever support you can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’ve had it relatively easy in your professional life over recent weeks, while those of you with worldly ambitions have found them simple to fulfil. Yet now you may have to go into reverse gear once again. An added twist comes when you either work with a friend – or become attracted to a colleague.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The time has at last come to deepen your knowledge and improve your wisdom through a little careful thought and inquiry. At work you will now begin to benefit from improved friendships. And, in an intimate relationship, you spot an opportunity to line your pocket!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You specialise in keeping yourself to yourself. Today is no exception to that general rule, and you will be even less prepared than usual to betray your secrets or share treasured information with others. Your best policy is to keep people informed on a ‘need-to-know’ basis.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 01:00:57 am

