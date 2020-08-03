Horoscope Today August 3, 2020: Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Libra, Scorpio, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today August 03, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today August 03, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: An upbeat Moon, full of commonsense, is just what you need to get off to a good start. Given that there are few planetary pressures this week, you can do yourself a favour and drop any aspects of your life which have outlived their usefulness. Go on – you know you can do it!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Your first reaction to a new proposition will probably be to accept it without question, especially if it relates to home or family matters. Only later will doubts begin to creep in. Knowing this, you may wish to take more time in the first place!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Today’s dominant planetary alignment is nicely helpful, and will enable you to bring out your legendary qualities – such as your ability to talk at great length about almost anything! But will anyone else understand you? Well, perhaps it really doesn’t matter!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: The first thing to be considered now is your role in an emotional relationship or joint undertaking. The heart of the matter could be financial, including the question of who pays for what. That might be an issue you can’t solve now – so put it off till tomorrow!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: A relative or colleague may now believe that you can be brow-beaten or otherwise forced to accept second-best. If only they knew that the Moon was on your side, they’d see how wrong they are! The stars’ first advice is to stand your ground, and only to compromise when you know the result is going to be fair.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: It’s because you put on a brave face and conceal your true feelings that others often misunderstand your real intentions. Now, before you can talk about your emotions you need properly to understand your motives. If you then say what you mean, other people might actually sit up and pay attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Loved ones may be argumentative, but there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong which can’t be smoothed over with a little kindness and compassion. Friends can be called in to help if extra assistance is required. See to it that you contact the right people at the appropriate time, though.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: You may be wondering how long it will be before underlying tensions can finally be satisfactorily resolved. The answer is not for some time yet, so continue to take whatever evasive action you feel is necessary. Your next step might actually be to look at the financial implications.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: Mercury, ruler of deep thought and wisdom, is now approaching a supportive relationship with Jupiter, planet of inspiration. The psychological impact finds your intellectual processes becoming sharper, to the point where your judgment will be beyond criticism.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: No one can prevent you continuing a feud for as long as Mars arouses your irritation – or even anger. But you can decide for yourself whether it is really worthwhile letting the distant past colour your present actions – or allowing chance events to disturb your emotional equilibrium.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: Workwise you have been through a period of change, and it’s now time to make the necessary personal adjustments. If you have in any way neglected your social life or ignored old friends, now is the moment to correct the balance. Get in touch!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: All ambitious and professional individuals are now hitting a new phase, one full of fresh ideas. Even if your life is determinedly leisured you will soon be struck by the realisation that you have neglected your talents. It might even be a good time to think about learning a new skill.

