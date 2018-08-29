Horoscope Today, August 29, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Today, August 29, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Today’s sensitive Moon lands in an extraordinarily favourable region of your chart and brings you no end of potential for both fun and self-improvement. Family affairs should put the spotlight on children and their interests. In fact, the young-at-heart stand to do well.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Restlessness rises, and you could even be tempted to move home. One way or another there seems to be a great need to improve your domestic existence, perhaps to introduce a splash of colour. At work, any personal friction can be overcome with a willingness to say ‘sorry’.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon is now bound to trigger some of the livelier aspects of your personality. If you were to spend the whole day chattering away and generally expressing your latest opinions, this would be perfect. Mind you, you’d probably be wise to keep at least half an eye on practical responsibilities.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You really do have a chance to make a fresh start in financial affairs. On one level it’s a good day for picking up bargains, but look around and you’ll discover ways in which you can boost your long-term prosperity. Perhaps a social liaison offers the security you’re looking for.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

The Moon plays a curious role in your chart, suggesting a simultaneous rise in confidence and increase in sensitivity. This is an ideal time to launch yourself into a brave new existence, although there is no pressing need to act today. Any ventures initiated over the next three days will be very important.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Secrecy comes naturally to you. This is not because you wish to deceive anybody, just your belief that certain things are private and not for other people’s eyes or ears. You’re in an imaginative mood and mystical truths make more sense to you than the so-called facts.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Socially, your life is looking up. Although there have doubtless been some disappointments, you have to see that what is truly necessary now is a willingness to voluntarily let go of certain emotional ties. You never know — loved ones might like the new you.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Professionally you are still on to a winner. In all areas there seems to be a great deal to gain from seeking out fresh responsibilities and pursuing new ambitions. If there should be any setbacks then, strange to say, the way

is being opened for even greater success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Sometimes it’s not what people do that’s important, but what they think. In other words, philosophical considerations should be taken seriously. You may think they’re irrelevant, but you should realise that what you believe shapes your actions and controls your future. Oh, and welcome any new long-distance contacts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Business prospects have seldom been stronger, even if there’s some information which cannot be trusted, not to mention people who are unreliable. There is much to gain from launching into some new venture as long as you keep your options wide open. Domestic improvements could be high on the agenda, with bargains to be had.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

This could be a remarkable time for personal relationships, with the chance of a highly significant meeting rising by the hour. Indeed, your life could be changed by the people who are soon to walk into it. Could that be a good thing? Well, yes, if you handle it right.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

There seems to be much to do on the work front at the moment, and if you can possibly get ahead of yourself, so much the better. It’s also a perfect moment to put other people first, encouraging them to do their best and offering them your full support.

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App