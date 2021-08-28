Horoscope Today, August 28, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You must expect today’s planetary aspects to keep you on your toes and deprive you of any rest or relaxation you had planned for the weekend. One thing is certain – that partners know best! Or, at least, they act is if they do! Perhaps you’ll have to go along with them for now!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You have been advised to be more flexible in your intimate relationships. Now the planets will test you to see just how well you have absorbed this lesson. Close partners will challenge you to do things their way, but you can teach them a thing or two about how to enjoy themselves.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

One way to use your time positively is to enhance your physical well-being. Clean up your diet and make sure you are following a regime of exercise which suits your personal requirements and needs. You’ll be stretching your personal abilities in every single known direction.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The best astrological alignments, such as those to which you are now subject, are not always those which have the greatest impact. Therefore, it is up to you to actively take the courageous and optimistic initiatives which are now called for, especially where family matters are concerned.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Challenging planetary aspects are often more desirable than those which promise an easy life. For example, the weekend’s Sun-Moon angle holds out the prospect of lively events at home – even if some of them leave you feeling just slightly bemused and confused.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your practical nature stands you in good stead at times like these, but you may yet be swept away by emotion. Even chance statements from other people will have the power to arouse deep and perhaps uncontrollable feelings. All you have to do is make sure that they don’t cost you too much.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

No matter how often you have experienced blank stares or lack of understanding, you must continue to make your point. Right now the crucial issue is likely to be financial and the best way to use your cash is to the benefit of all. It’s how you go about doing it that matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

In many ways, the next few days represent the beginning of a major new astrological phase. Aside from the fact that the week ahead may be somewhat problematic, make it your goal to implement a programme of emotional and psychological spring-cleaning.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Two possibilities arise from current planetary aspects. Either you may join in a bout of back-biting and gossip. Or you may set out to discreetly help other people with selfless dedication. At any rate, Mars’ lively position brings wonderful social trends – and a few surprises.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Brilliant social and romantic opportunities should not be passed up just because you have other commitments or obligations. Get out and enjoy yourself while you have the chance. Professional types are sensing new responsibilities, but today may not be the time to go for them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Enhanced status and prestige are yours for the taking. Career success may be one factor, but prominence in your community is another. You will receive your just rewards for all your previous efforts. And you will also receive another spate of benefits in about six months’ time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

One side of your character, which you must now indulge, is that which seeks spiritual truth and mystical revelation. It is all too easy to push such subtle, yet vital, considerations to one side. One word of advice, though – keep a very close and serious eye on your finances.