Horoscope Today, August 28, 2019: Virgo, Leo, Libra, Pisces, Taurus, Capricorn, Cancer — check astrology prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon is in an extremely sympathetic sector, at least for part of the day, encouraging you to make the most of your fiery impulses. It’s a perfect moment to take the lead in terms of generous and flamboyant gestures. Don’t hold yourself back, at least not today.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Even though family relationships are looking a bit dodgy, there is room for passion. Hence it may be very simple for you to turn potential conflicts into exciting and pleasurable situations. Accomplish such Herculean emotional tasks with your normal Taurean aplomb.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is little change in your personal stars from yesterday so don’t expect too many interesting developments. On the other hand, you should appreciate the opportunity to carry on with tasks you’ve already begun, without any new hassles. And a relationship could continue to hit you in the pocket.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your monetary situation still seems to be a determining factor, but rather than concentrate on the minute of finances it may be worth looking at the psychological dimension. You should always be aware of your deep need for material security and underlying fear of poverty.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Much depends on how you cope with provocative actions or statements by people in authority. The last thing you want to do is irritate someone unnecessarily. If you’ve kept your cool until now, you should get through with a minimum of fuss or disruption.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your intuition is quite remarkable at the moment with the result that you have a much better idea of what is really going on than anyone else. All the better to deal with the questions raised by an important emotional tie, and to begin to heal an old scar.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Recent emotional tiffs have stirred up forgotten undercurrents. They have also made you see that partners are not going to let you off the hook so easily. However, you are adept at playing the games demanded by any relationship and will never be caught out. At least not unless you want to be!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Sun is steadily moving towards a confrontation with Pluto, a celestial fact of no little significance for all you Scorpios. May I take this opportunity to advise you to be one hundred percent straight and open in all your dealings? Oh, and never bend the rules.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The combination of lunar emotion with Sagittarian energy is one which is bound to galvanize your soul. Overseas contacts and foreign travel are so well indicated that there can be no better way to use your time than to plan your next major expedition.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Although you may be in peak condition, the Moon has knocked the stuffing out of you emotionally in the past. Now you are facing entirely more routine considerations, the chief of which is money. You’ll find that older partners and people you’ve known for a long time will be the most reliable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The distant rumblings you hear over financial matters must make you realize that decisions cannot be delayed much longer. In a sense your dilemma is that even while the information you have to work with is still uncertain, firm action is required. Get partners on your side now and they won’t be able to criticize you later.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Hold meetings and interviews by all means, and do continue to discuss personal matters. However, please understand that all that can take place now is a frank exchange of views, with absolutely no requirement to reach a firm settlement. That can come next week.