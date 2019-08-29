Horoscope Today, August 29, 2019: Scorpio, Leo, Aquarius, Pisces, Taurus, Libra, Cancer — check astrology prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is a very close relationship between your emotions and your physical well-being, one which you would do well to explore at the moment. You see, if you can understand the pressures that undermine your health, you’ll be better fitted to take preventative measures.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon is currently a profoundly pleasurable planet, although there does seem to be something holding you back. Why are you afraid to let go? Are you restrained by the pressure of social taboos and expectations? If so, try to find whatever way you can to explain exactly what you want.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Sometimes people at home really have to shout to grab your attention, but when you get moving there is no one as efficient, skilled and organised as you. The only question at the moment is will you be prepared to give way to unreasonable demands?

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s a day for short trips and useful meetings. Those of you who have arranged interviews and other meetings for today can afford to congratulate yourselves on your deep foresight. It’s also an ideal moment for counting your cash, piling up profits for the future.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’re in a strong position today, and I don’t think anyone will get the better of you. But I am afraid that you have no option but to deal with financial trivia. I must say that if you ignore essential details now you may find that your costs increase quite unnecessarily over the coming months.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Moon lines up with Mercury and Venus, but in different ways. I’m telling you this just to let you know that at least three planets are working in your favour and therefore that your deeper interests are being protected. You’ll combine enthusiasm with practical skill, so there’s no excuse for failure.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Only rarely are you afforded the chance to expand your horizons. Yet, when the opportunity does come, you need to know how to respond. Personal matters may now work out for the best if you are able to build on existing skills and past experience.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You must be prepared to consider certain long-term plans and not become bogged down by short-term pressures. However, even now, you should not allow yourself to be bulldozed into rash decisions. Partners need to learn that you are your own person, not an extension of their egos.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It looks as if somebody is going to pile on the pressure at work. In addition, you must still complete certain tasks at home. It is a simple matter to reconcile such conflicting demands, just as long as you decide what is truly important and what you can leave up to other people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A rather disturbing or distressing phase should now lie well and truly in the past. Your planets are thankfully helping you to heal old wounds and create the personal conditions necessary for a happy future. And a happy future, incidentally, will be a busy one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

I am sure that other people have made you hot under the collar, probably because they don’t seem capable of making up their minds or following through the implications of their decisions. But, as far as family relationships are concerned, you may be a little perplexed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your desire to move on, move away or generally regain a measure of freedom is praiseworthy, but no less muddled for that. I think that you still have some way to go before the pros and cons are clear. And, for that reason, you can afford to postpone a decision.