Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Horoscope Today, 26 August 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 26, 2022--Libra-The last few days may have brought strange feelings and new desires, but the coming ones are crucial as far as short-term romantic, social and work plans are involved

Horoscope Today | Astrological prediction | Horoscope for AugustHoroscope Today, August 26, 2022: See what the stars have in store for your sign

Horoscope Today, August 26:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There may be little you can do to avoid a break at home today. Even at work, it seems as if the habits of the past are no longer serving you as well as they once did. If you jump before you are pushed then you will keep control and stay one step ahead.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You can forget the details which normally occupy your Taurean consciousness. It’s issues of principle which demand your attention today, and you should make every effort to focus on the larger picture. In particular, you need to establish who is responsible for a recent mess.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your social life should already have taken a welcome turn, with a better than average chance of happy invitations and long sought-after contacts finally coming your way. You should appreciate all good fortune, otherwise an opportunity may be snatched from you again.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You must now make a positive choice. I am afraid there is little time left and if you fail to act decisively you may miss your chance for at least another six months, by which time your position will have changed – and you might find yourself back at square one.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There’s been a lot of tension around lately, and some harsh words. Relationships at work may not be as easy as you would like, but they never are when you are forced to change, even when that change is for the better. A good rest is the best way to ward off nervous exhaustion.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re not quite sure what to do next, but the first step in the right direction is probably to level with loved ones. You can afford to feel more than confident that they will have to accept whatever you decide. After all, you are boss. At least, you will be if you stay cool.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The last few days may have brought strange feelings and new desires, but the coming ones are crucial as far as short-term romantic, social and work plans are involved. Don’t allow yourself to be pressurised or forced into making arrangements against your will.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Moon moves into a region of your horoscope which, while not entirely sympathetic, nevertheless reinforces important and special Scorpionic traits. You can move forward with hope, especially as you seem to take in your stride the sort of upsets which throw other people off balance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You might well have had enough of certain people, and perhaps you’d like to spend some time by yourself. Yet, a potentially sociable period begins today and many of you may consider taking the day off! At the very least, you should put mindless details to one side and take steps to vary your activities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s one thing to juggle all your different responsibilities, but another to keep every ball in the air at the same time. Please be realistic – and don’t take on more than you can possibly handle. If you do make commitments, you don’t intend to fulfil, then you may be unpleasantly surprised when other people hold you to your word.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Mar 19)

Venus is now sufficiently far into a sympathetic region of your chart for us to make certain statements about your leisure activities. In particular, the emphasis is shifting towards self-indulgence, so why don’t you pamper yourself – just for a change?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You have become used to a social life that is considerably more to your liking than it ever was a few years ago. You are now about to experience a very pleasant pay-off for all your efforts. But, first, you have to steel yourself to deal with a few more awkward people and emotional demands.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 01:00:49 am
