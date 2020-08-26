Horoscope Today August 26, 2020: Libra, Aquarius, Pisces, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Weekly Horoscope, August 23 August 29, 2020: Taurus, Leo, Cancer, and other signs — check prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There’s a high chance that you’ll begin to feel a little wobbly emotionally, and hence inclined to doubt yourself or snap at other people. This is all to do with the lunar patterns, not to mention your solar picture, but you may counter such influences by pampering yourself.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’re now entering a period when there’s a high chance of misunderstandings, an extremely high chance, in fact. This is precisely why you must make a point of being open, flexible and ready to listen. You should also avoid making rash and unfair judgments.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you jump to conclusions you may get away with it now, but you may be caught out within a few days. Play it safe, especially if money is involved. If you have unlimited credit, fine. Otherwise, think again and wait until a partner has decided exactly what they think.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There are lingering pressures at home. If you begin to feel slightly disturbed, it’s because of the Moon’s emotionally unsettling effect. While this is undeniably a time of great opportunity, the best advice for most of you is to take a few days off and do whatever comes easiest.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Astrology, as I always say, is a matter of making your own future, rather than waiting for what fate has to offer. Therefore, I would advise you to get in touch with your deeper self and consider the mystical dimension of your life, gaining insights which will guide you through the next few days.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should make whatever efforts are necessary to team up with other people, bearing in mind that individuals you meet now could become valuable and vital allies in years to come. Everyone has a story to tell, so don’t reject potential partners out of hand.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Sometimes deep philosophical or spiritual issues are reflected in the most banal events. It might sound strange to say it, but deep cosmic uncertainty at home is paralleled on the planetary level by quite trivial problems. Watch the plumbing, for instance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you’re due to travel over the next few days, pay excessively close attention to every single little detail. Give yourself plenty of time and allow for others’ mistakes. If you’re connected with higher education, your ambitions could be about to take a quantum leap forward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It now looks as if money will be the controlling factor over the coming days. In other words, what you do should be completely dominated by what you can – or can’t – afford. It’s probably joint arrangements that require the very greatest care.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

I don’t think you need fear the prospects for muddle and confusion. In fact, all events will go well for you if you accept whatever happens with a good grace. Over the next few days, life will be a little like one of those crazy rides at the fair.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

When all is said and done there seems to be a great deal to be gained from making the most of opportunities at work, even if it means taking on extra responsibilities. Stay calm if all around you people are losing their heads, and try to figure out your next step.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s because everything in your chart for the whole month is influenced by work, duty and responsibility that you should allow yourself a little time for sheer pleasure and self-indulgence over the coming days, if only to recover your equilibrium.

