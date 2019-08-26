Horoscope Today, August 26, 2019: Capricorn, Aquarius, Libra, Cancer, Taurus, Aries, Virgo — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The first priority is to look ahead to the end of the week. You see, Venus is emerging from its relative seclusion into the full glare of public attention, encouraged by its relationship with optimistic, jovial Jupiter. When it does, your secrets will at last be made public.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Mercury and the Sun are set firmly on a collision course, each with its own priorities, a sure sign that misunderstandings will be rife. Amusingly enough, you may be the unwitting source of misconceptions, mistakes and any rumours that are doing the rounds. What you’ve got to do is figure out just why arguments arise.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

No one can deny that you have kept your emotions in check, but to be so restrained may not be in your best interests. On the other hand, with Mercury, your personal ruler, still in such an awkward mood, there seems to be little you can realistically do to explain yourself at the moment. Hang on a little while longer.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There is no need to dread Monday. The fact that the Moon begins the week in a helpful position, gets you off to a flying start. A sudden obstacle should not put you off – as long as you are prepared. Self-control and self-discipline, in other words, are the keys to success.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Not all is as it should be. Or is it? The fact is that, for as long as the Moon holds its current position, the facts are likely to be concealed by a veil of watery emotion and raw sensitivity. Actually, it’s good to temper your self-centred goals with a dose of selfless compassion.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is everything to be gained from indulging in sociable activities, especially if you are taking an organizational role. In fact, if you don’t look after the practical details, other people may be left completely and utterly helpless! You see, someone is relying on you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A magnificent relationship between the Sun and several other planets is excellent for all of you in the property market, just as long as you keep your cool. Domestic spending of all shades and hues is recommended, mainly because you seem to be able to pick out a good bargain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

I know there have been times when you’ve had a rough ride. If there’s one thing you are entitled to now, it’s a fair hearing and, with the Sun so intriguingly aligned with Uranus, that’s just what you can hope for. In fact, I’d say that the results could confound your expectations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

I am pleased to report that after months of decidedly wobbly financial indications your stars are now moving in a definitively prosperous direction. If last week’s lunar patterns didn’t demonstrate this much, this week’s fascinating Solar relationships will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Sometimes you can rely on partners to stand by you. Sometimes you can’t. Both at home and at work rivals are changing tack and the opposition is beginning to crumble. However, today you will have to use all your wiles if you are to get everything that you want out of close colleagues.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Battle-lines have been drawn, though not very clearly. In fact, the goalposts seem to be moving and I doubt very much whether either you or anyone else will be able to bring differences of opinion to a successful conclusion. You know, it may be okay to disagree.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Social and creative possibilities are bright indeed, although I think you will be drawn to people who can offer you a sense of security. Older people may foot the bill, and friends from the past will be prepared to step in and help out. In the end you’ll have an increasing sense that you are genuinely needed.